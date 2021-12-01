Densus 88 Arrests 2 Suspected Terrorists in East Luwu

Jakarta: The National Police's Special Detachment 88 Anti-terror (Densus 88) have arrested two suspected terrorists in East Luwu, South Sulawesi.
The two terror suspects have been identified with initials M alias AB and M alias AA.
"Yes, there was an operation in East Luwu, South Sulawesi," National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Rusdi Hartono said here on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
According to Head of the Operations Division of Densus 88 Senior Commissioner Aswin Siregar, the two suspected terrorists were arrested at different locations.
M alias AB was arrested in Kuwarasan Hamlet, Tomoni Village, Tomoni District, East Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi, at around 09.55 Central Indonesia Time (WITA) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
Meanwhile, M alias AA was arrested in Pasi-pasi Hamlet, Pasi-pasi Village, Malili District, East Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi, at around 07.30 WITA on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Both are members of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist network and are still undergoing intensive examination.