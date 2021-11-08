English  
Army Chief of Staff Andika Perkasa. (Photo: Medcom.id/Anggi Tondi Martaon)
DPR Approves Andika Perkasa's Nomination as New Military Commander

Anggi Tondi Martaon • 08 November 2021 15:09
Jakarta: The House of Representatives (DPR) today approved Indonesian Army Chief of Staff Andika Perkasa as the next Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) commander.
 
"Do all participants approve the results of the fit and proper test of General Andika Perkasa?" DPR Speaker Puan Maharani asked the participants of a plenary session at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Monday, November 8, 2021.
 
Previously, the House Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defence approved the four star general as Indonesia's next military commander.

"We have decided to approve the nomination of General Andika Perkasa," House Commission I chairperson Meutya Hafid stated.
 
Last week, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), throught Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, submitted a presidential letter regarding the nomination of General Andika to the DPR leadership.
 
General Andika will replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjato who is entering retirment age.

 
(WAH)
