688,800 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine from France to Arrive in Indonesia

Jakarta: Indonesia is expected to again receive 688,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the French government on Wednesday.The French Embassy, in a statement here on Wednesday, stated that France had earlier sent 3,163,540 doses of covid-19 vaccine to Indonesia in four separate shipments between September 10 and October 2, 2021."The four vaccine donations are a follow-up to President Emmanuel Macron's announcement, on August 4, that as a form of solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, three million doses of vaccine will be donated by France to Indonesia," the French Embassy remarked.These vaccine deliveries are being conducted under bilateral and multilateral cooperation channels, specifically the COVAX facility.The fifth AstraZeneca vaccine shipment, scheduled to arrive in Jakarta on Wednesday, is being conducted through the COVAX facility established with the support of the European Union, including France, to ensure access to an equivalent, safe, and effective vaccine.The shipment of 688,800 doses increases the number of vaccine doses donated by France to the Indonesian government, bringing the total to nearly four million doses.The French assistance aims to support the Indonesian government's vaccination campaign, the Embassy noted."Vaccine dose donations are critical and have proven to be the only effective short-term response to support worldwide supplies of vaccines. France continues to be with Indonesia in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," it stated.