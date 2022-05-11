Surabaya to Monitor COVID-19 Trend after Eid Holiday

Surabaya: The Surabaya City Government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the city after high community mobility during the 2022 Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Head of the Surabaya Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP) Eddy Christijanto stated that his side will coordinate with the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) and the local Health Service to monitor the COVID-19 situation for a month.
"We are conducting monitoring to ensure there is no COVID-19 transmission caused due to the Eid holiday," he noted on Wednesday.
He expressed optimism that in the following month, no people would be infected with COVID-19 after the Eid holiday.
In addition to monitoring the COVID-19 situation, Satpol PP, along with relevant agencies, will conduct the Swab Hunter activity. This effort is made as part of the measures to determine COVID-19 symptoms in the community.
"Swab Hunter is still running while considering the target and the location," he added.
Christijanto explained that swab hunters are focusing on public places with huge crowds, such as market or other public facilities.
"We are still conducting Swab Hunter in public places while awaiting the instruction of the home affairs minister regarding community activity restriction (PPKM) in Surabaya," he noted.
In addition, efforts to recover the economy are one of the serious concerns of the Surabaya City Government. This step must be accompanied by efforts to control COVID-19, he added.
Hence, after the Eid holiday, economic activity in Surabaya will also be monitored.
"We are monitoring activities related to the economic sector. Is it starting to return to normal before Eid or before Ramadan? We will keep monitoring it," Christijanto remarked.
The Surabaya City Government will also conduct surveillance of migrant residents. This supervision involves three pillars along with the head of the local community, he noted.
"The implementation will be conducted simultaneously in 31 sub-districts from May 9 to 13, 2022," he stated.