English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Economic activity in Surabaya will also be monitored. (Photo: medcom.id)
Economic activity in Surabaya will also be monitored. (Photo: medcom.id)

Surabaya to Monitor COVID-19 Trend after Eid Holiday

English eid al-fitr covid-19 surabaya
Antara • 11 May 2022 18:11
Surabaya: The Surabaya City Government is monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the city after high community mobility during the 2022 Eid al-Fitr holiday.
 
Head of the Surabaya Public Order Security Agency (Satpol PP) Eddy Christijanto stated that his side will coordinate with the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) and the local Health Service to monitor the COVID-19 situation for a month.
 
"We are conducting monitoring to ensure there is no COVID-19 transmission caused due to the Eid holiday," he noted on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He expressed optimism that in the following month, no people would be infected with COVID-19 after the Eid holiday.
 
In addition to monitoring the COVID-19 situation, Satpol PP, along with relevant agencies, will conduct the Swab Hunter activity. This effort is made as part of the measures to determine COVID-19 symptoms in the community.
 
"Swab Hunter is still running while considering the target and the location," he added.
 
Christijanto explained that swab hunters are focusing on public places with huge crowds, such as market or other public facilities.
 
"We are still conducting Swab Hunter in public places while awaiting the instruction of the home affairs minister regarding community activity restriction (PPKM) in Surabaya," he noted.
 
In addition, efforts to recover the economy are one of the serious concerns of the Surabaya City Government. This step must be accompanied by efforts to control COVID-19, he added.
 
Hence, after the Eid holiday, economic activity in Surabaya will also be monitored.
 
"We are monitoring activities related to the economic sector. Is it starting to return to normal before Eid or before Ramadan? We will keep monitoring it," Christijanto remarked.
 
The Surabaya City Government will also conduct surveillance of migrant residents. This supervision involves three pillars along with the head of the local community, he noted.
 
"The implementation will be conducted simultaneously in 31 sub-districts from May 9 to 13, 2022," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 165.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 165.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 400 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 400 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Fiji

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Fiji

English
indonesian embassy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 400 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia Bertambah 400 Hari Ini

Jurnalis Palestina Tewas Ditembak Israel dengan Rompi ‘Pers’ Terpakai
Internasional

Jurnalis Palestina Tewas Ditembak Israel dengan Rompi ‘Pers’ Terpakai

Menko Airlangga: G20 Bahas Kesiapan Finansial Hadapi Pandemi
Ekonomi

Menko Airlangga: G20 Bahas Kesiapan Finansial Hadapi Pandemi

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum
Otomotif

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas
Olahraga

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku
Hiburan

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!