Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 15 to 156,396. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 15 to 156,396. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 254 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 May 2022 17:06
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 254 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,048,685.
 
From Monday noon to Sunday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 353 to 5,886,211.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 15 to 156,396.

COVID-19 Summit

The United States as first COVID Summit Chair, Belize, as CARICOM Chair; Germany, holding the G7 Presidency; Indonesia, holding the G20 Presidency; and Senegal as African Union Chair, will co-host the second Global COVID-19 Summit, which will be held virtually on May 12, 2022. 
 
The Summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
 
This Summit follows the first Global COVID-19 Summit convened by the United States on September 22, 2021.
 
(WAH)
Second Batch of Indonesian Aid Arrives in Sri Lanka

COVID-19 Pandemic Has a Severe Impact on the Well-Being of Palestinians: World Bank

Indonesian Economy Grows 5.01% in First Quarter of 2022: BPS

