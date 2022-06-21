Jakarta: The guideline value of PM2.5 concentration on Monday showed the air quality in Jakarta was in the unhealthy category, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported.
BMKG's Acting Deputy for Climatology Urip Haryoko explained here on Tuesday that the concentration of PM2.5 rocketed to the level of 148 μg/m3 on June 15, 2022, which showed the air quality was unhealthy.
Meanwhile, on June 16-17, the PM2.5 concentrations tended to fall as compared to June 15, Haryoko stated.
"However, there was an increase in PM2.5 concentrations on June 18, reaching 147.5 μg/m3. On June 20, 2022, the PM2.5 concentration was again above 100 μg/m3," he remarked.
He noted that the guideline value (NAB) of PM2.5 concentration is 65 μg/m3. He explained that between 15-65 μg/m3, air pollution was at a moderate level, and at 0-15 μg/m3, the air quality falls into the good category.
When the value is at a concentration of 66-150 μg/m3, it is unhealthy; 151-250 μg/m3 is very unhealthy; and when it is more than 250 μg/m3, it falls in the hazardous category.
"Based on Kemayoran BMKG's monitoring in Jakarta, it showed that since the beginning of June 2022 until now (June 21), the average concentration of PM2.5 is at the level of 41 μg/m3, (which is) in the moderate category," Haryoko stated.
He explained that the decline in air quality in the Jakarta area and its surroundings had been caused by a combination of emission sources from air pollution contributors and meteorological factors that were conducive to accumulating the PM2.5 concentrations.
Haryoko noted that the increase in PM2.5 concentration can negatively impact individuals, with a history of respiratory and cardiovascular illness, and can cause infections in the lungs if inhaled long-term.
Hence, he urged people to reduce outdoor activities and use personal protection equipment, such as proper masks, to lower their level of exposure to air pollutants.