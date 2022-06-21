English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

English jakarta BMKG pollution
Antara • 21 June 2022 12:52
Jakarta: The guideline value of PM2.5 concentration on Monday showed the air quality in Jakarta was in the unhealthy category, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported.
 
BMKG's Acting Deputy for Climatology Urip Haryoko explained here on Tuesday that the concentration of PM2.5 rocketed to the level of 148 μg/m3 on June 15, 2022, which showed the air quality was unhealthy.
 
Meanwhile, on June 16-17, the PM2.5 concentrations tended to fall as compared to June 15, Haryoko stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"However, there was an increase in PM2.5 concentrations on June 18, reaching 147.5 μg/m3. On June 20, 2022, the PM2.5 concentration was again above 100 μg/m3," he remarked.
 
He noted that the guideline value (NAB) of PM2.5 concentration is 65 μg/m3. He explained that between 15-65 μg/m3, air pollution was at a moderate level, and at 0-15 μg/m3, the air quality falls into the good category.
 
When the value is at a concentration of 66-150 μg/m3, it is unhealthy; 151-250 μg/m3 is very unhealthy; and when it is more than 250 μg/m3, it falls in the hazardous category.
 
"Based on Kemayoran BMKG's monitoring in Jakarta, it showed that since the beginning of June 2022 until now (June 21), the average concentration of PM2.5 is at the level of 41 μg/m3, (which is) in the moderate category," Haryoko stated.
 
He explained that the decline in air quality in the Jakarta area and its surroundings had been caused by a combination of emission sources from air pollution contributors and meteorological factors that were conducive to accumulating the PM2.5 concentrations.
 
Haryoko noted that the increase in PM2.5 concentration can negatively impact individuals, with a history of respiratory and cardiovascular illness, and can cause infections in the lungs if inhaled long-term.
 
Hence, he urged people to reduce outdoor activities and use personal protection equipment, such as proper masks, to lower their level of exposure to air pollutants.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Experts Welcome Malaysia's Plan to Abolish Mandatory Death Penalty

UN Experts Welcome Malaysia's Plan to Abolish Mandatory Death Penalty

English
malaysia
Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

English
food
New App Helps Protect People from the Dangers of the Sun

New App Helps Protect People from the Dangers of the Sun

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nirina Zubir Menyesal Pernah Bersikap Keras pada Anak
Hiburan

Nirina Zubir Menyesal Pernah Bersikap Keras pada Anak

Tak Cuma PNS, Presiden, Wapres, hingga Menteri Juga Bakal Terima Gaji ke-13
Ekonomi

Tak Cuma PNS, Presiden, Wapres, hingga Menteri Juga Bakal Terima Gaji ke-13

Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina
Internasional

Rusia Kesal Pertemuan Menkes G20 di Yogyakarta Bahas Ukraina

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi
Nasional

Kapolda Papua Barat, Lampung, dan Gorontalo Dimutasi

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal
Otomotif

Tidak Cuma Indonesia, Negara-Negara Ini Larang Motoran Pake Sandal

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?
Pendidikan

Kenali 3 Pintu Utama untuk Raih Beasiswa LPDP, Kamu Pilih yang Mana?

Liga Champions 2022-23 Mulai Bergulir Malam Ini
Olahraga

Liga Champions 2022-23 Mulai Bergulir Malam Ini

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini
Teknologi

Minim Komunikasi, Indocomtech 2022 Segera Digelar Minggu Ini

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!