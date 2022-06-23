2,407 People Affected by Flash Flooding in Bogor Regency

Jakarta: Flash floods hit Purasari Village, Leuwiliang District, Bogor Regency, West Java Province on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
The disaster occurred after high-intensity rain caused Cisarua River to overflow.
The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Bogor Regency reported that as many as 602 families/2,407 people were affected by the disaster.
"Three residents suffered minor injuries after being swept away by flash floodsm," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a press release on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
"There are at least 5 families / 20 people who were forced to flee their home," he added.
Rain with light to moderate intensity still has the potential to occur in the Bogor Regency area until Friday, according to the weather forecast issued by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) today.
Responding to the weather forecast information from the BMKG, the BNPB urged people living around cliff slopes and riverbanks to increase their vigilance.