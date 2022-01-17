English  
The Nusantara name is easy to remember for Indonesians.
Indonesia's New National Capital to Be Named Nusantara: Minister

English nusantara New Capital indonesian government president joko widodo
Antara • 17 January 2022 16:15
Jakarta: Minister of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency Head Suharso Monoarfa revealed that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had decided to name the new national capital as Nusantara.
 
"President Jokowi confirmed to me on Friday (Jan 14) that the new national capital will be named Nusantara," Monoarfa remarked at a meeting session with the parliamentary working committee for the National Capital Bill in the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, on Monday.
 
The minister noted that Nusantara, an Old Javanese word meaning "outer islands" and currently a synonym widely deployed for the Indonesian archipelago, has been used since past generations and renowned among members of the global community as part of the Indonesian identity.

The Nusantara name, apart from being emblematic of the Indonesian national outlook, is also easy to remember for Indonesians, who frequently use the word during their daily interactions, he added.
 
"I believe everyone will agree on the Nusantara name," the minister stated.
 
Meanwhile, member of the parliamentary committee, Ahmad Doli Kurnia, reminded that more deliberation was necessary to define and elucidate the meaning of the name Nusantara for the new national capital.
 
The elucidation is necessary to clarify the new name of the capital in the National Capital Bill, he remarked, adding that the working committee had understood the rationale behind the proposed name and agreed to name the new capital as Nusantara.
 
"I also urge the government to further elucidate article 1 (of the National Capital Bill) to prevent it from having multiple interpretations. I understand that the 'national capital' will be its status but 'Nusantara' will be its name," Kurnia stated.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

Govt Extends PPKM Outside Java, Bali until January 31

Menkes: Proses Pengadaan Vaksin Imunisasi Dasar Lengkap Dipercepat
Nasional

Laga PSIS vs Arema Berakhir Imbang
Olahraga

Total 39 Sekolah di DKI Ditutup Karena Kasus Covid-19, Ini Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Pemerintah Bentuk Tim Persiapan Pengembangan Pembangkit Nuklir
Ekonomi

Street Race Difasilitasi, IMI Harapkan Tidak Ada Lagi Balapan Liar
Otomotif

Ini Komentar Nidji Soal Kualitas Sound System JIS
Hiburan

Abu Vulkanik Cemari Air Minum di Tonga, Kesehatan Warga Terancam
Internasional

Ini Tips Pilih Keyboard Eksternal untuk Laptop
Teknologi

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

