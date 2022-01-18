English  
Higher education institutions must facilitate students to develop their talents.
Indonesian Higher Education Institutions Urged to Allow Students to Learn Anywhere

English southeast asia education president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 11:42
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called on higher education institutions to provide the widest possible range of learning opportunities for their students.
 
According to him, excellent Indonesian human resources will make Indonesia more competitive in the digital economy world.
 
"Higher education institutions must facilitate students to develop their talents. The students must not be restricted by study programs in the faculties. Instead, we must provide them with the opportunities to learn from anyone and anywhere, including from industrial sector or banking industry," the President said in his remarks during the 67th anniversary of Parahyangan Catholic University convened at the Unpar’s Arntz-Geise Learning Center in West Java provincial capital of Bandung, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

The President also underscored that Indonesia must prepare superior human resources because the world will be hybrid, be it in terms of knowledge or skills.
 
On that occasion, the Head of State also pointed out that Indonesia has great potential in the digital economy sector, adding that the country’s digital market is growing rapidly compared with its ASEAN peers.
 
For the record, Indonesia has made a significant contribution by 40 percent to the digital economy in the Southeast Asian region.
 
(WAH)
Govt Continues to Improve Health Services in Papua

Investment Ministry Helping Indonesian Students to Become Entrepreneurs

Jakarta Strengthens COVID-19 Task Force against Omicron Case Spike: Vice Governor

