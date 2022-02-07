Jakarta: As many as 2,934 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex was down by 44 compared to the previous day.
"There are 1,412 males and 1,522 females," the spokesman said here on Monday.
Meanwhile, some 5,546 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 315.