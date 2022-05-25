English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's efforts to vaccinate its population of 217 million people is a major achievement. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's efforts to vaccinate its population of 217 million people is a major achievement. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Lauds Indonesia for Successfully Controlling COVID-19, Holding GPDRR 2022

English united nations covid-19 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR)
Antara • 25 May 2022 15:32
Badung: The United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed praised Indonesia for successfully controlling COVID-19, thereby enabling the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) forum to be held in-person in Nusa Dua, Bali.
 
"I would like to convey the appreciation of the UN to the President of Indonesia and the people for hosting the 2022 GPDRR," Amina Mohammed noted in a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2022 GPDRR in Nusa Dua, here on Wednesday.
 
"I would like to congratulate and appreciate Indonesia for the measures that have been taken to address the COVID response that had allowed us to meet in this conference here in-person," she sated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The UN deputy secretary general believes that Indonesia's efforts to vaccinate its population of 217 million people is a major achievement.
 
"We applaud the leader of Indonesia for its vaccine program for keeping everyone safe and reacting and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," she stated.
 
She also noted that Indonesia is a critical partner that has provided useful and extensive insights to the world about disaster risk reduction.
 
"Your willingness to host this important gathering is a testament to the leading role that you (Indonesia) play in sustaining development and climate action," she remarked.
 
On the occasion, President Joko Widodo explained that the Indonesian government had implemented a dynamic policy in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic according to the current situation by implementing a "gas and brake policy" to maintain a balance between health and economic interests.
 
"This policy has been proven to have a good impact," Jokowi affirmed.
 
Jokowi stated that Indonesia -- comprising 17 thousand islands and with a population of 217 million people -- had administered 411 million doses of vaccine to its citizens.
 
President Jokowi also remarked that the daily cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia had fallen sharply, from 64 thousand cases per day at its peak to 345 cases per day on Tuesday (May 24).
 
"In addition, economic growth is maintained at 5.01 percent and inflation is at a safe level of 3.5 percent," he remarked.
 
Indonesia hosts a series of meetings of the 7th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2022) in Bali on May 23-28, 2022.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Emphasizes Need to Rearrange Global Commodity Trade

Indonesia Emphasizes Need to Rearrange Global Commodity Trade

English
trade
Middle East Container Ports are the Most Efficient in the World: World Bank

Middle East Container Ports are the Most Efficient in the World: World Bank

English
middle east
Govt Committed to Developing Indonesia from Periphery: Minister

Govt Committed to Developing Indonesia from Periphery: Minister

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Baru 18,6%, Luhut Minta Belanja Produk Dalam Negeri Dikebut
Ekonomi

Baru 18,6%, Luhut Minta Belanja Produk Dalam Negeri Dikebut

Lagi, Remaja Palestina Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Lagi, Remaja Palestina Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel di Tepi Barat

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau
Otomotif

Mengajak Generasi Muda Melek Netralitas Karbon Melalui Teknologi Hijau

Luhut Harus Tuntaskan Persoalan Migor Sesuai Perintah Jokowi
Nasional

Luhut Harus Tuntaskan Persoalan Migor Sesuai Perintah Jokowi

Ibunda Vina Panduwinata Meninggal di Usia 93 Tahun
Hiburan

Ibunda Vina Panduwinata Meninggal di Usia 93 Tahun

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-12 ke Indonesia, Kombinasi Efisiensi dan Performa

Playoff NBA: Menangkan Game 4, Mavericks Perpanjang Napas
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Menangkan Game 4, Mavericks Perpanjang Napas

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I
Pendidikan

LTMPT Ungkap Kecurangan Peserta pada UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Gelombang I

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!