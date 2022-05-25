UN Lauds Indonesia for Successfully Controlling COVID-19, Holding GPDRR 2022

Badung: The United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed praised Indonesia for successfully controlling COVID-19, thereby enabling the 2022 Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) forum to be held in-person in Nusa Dua, Bali.
"I would like to convey the appreciation of the UN to the President of Indonesia and the people for hosting the 2022 GPDRR," Amina Mohammed noted in a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2022 GPDRR in Nusa Dua, here on Wednesday.
"I would like to congratulate and appreciate Indonesia for the measures that have been taken to address the COVID response that had allowed us to meet in this conference here in-person," she sated.
The UN deputy secretary general believes that Indonesia's efforts to vaccinate its population of 217 million people is a major achievement.
"We applaud the leader of Indonesia for its vaccine program for keeping everyone safe and reacting and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," she stated.
She also noted that Indonesia is a critical partner that has provided useful and extensive insights to the world about disaster risk reduction.
"Your willingness to host this important gathering is a testament to the leading role that you (Indonesia) play in sustaining development and climate action," she remarked.
On the occasion, President Joko Widodo explained that the Indonesian government had implemented a dynamic policy in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic according to the current situation by implementing a "gas and brake policy" to maintain a balance between health and economic interests.
"This policy has been proven to have a good impact," Jokowi affirmed.
Jokowi stated that Indonesia -- comprising 17 thousand islands and with a population of 217 million people -- had administered 411 million doses of vaccine to its citizens.
President Jokowi also remarked that the daily cases of COVID-19 in Indonesia had fallen sharply, from 64 thousand cases per day at its peak to 345 cases per day on Tuesday (May 24).
"In addition, economic growth is maintained at 5.01 percent and inflation is at a safe level of 3.5 percent," he remarked.
Indonesia hosts a series of meetings of the 7th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2022) in Bali on May 23-28, 2022.