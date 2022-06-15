English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan (Photo: MI)
Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan (Photo: MI)

Zulkifli Hasan Confident of Solving Cooking Oil Problem

English trade palm oil cabinet reshuffle
Antara • 15 June 2022 18:02
Jakarta: Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, recently appointed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet's third reshuffle, expressed confidence to immediately solve ongoing issues of the distribution and control of prices of cooking oil.
 
"I think my background and experience will certainly help a lot in the future to immediately resolve the (matter of) availability of cooking oil anywhere at an affordable price," Hasan told reporters after the inauguration at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday.
 
The National Mandate Party (PAN) chairman also lauded the performance of his predecessor, Muhammad Lutfi, along with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who he said had worked hard to solve the problem.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hasan expressed readiness to cooperate with the ranks at the Ministry of Trade to continue efforts to solve the issue of availability and control of prices of cooking oil.
 
"We would work together to solve this cooking oil problem, which was our priority. All parties would be involved. We cannot do this alone. This is a big job," he emphasized.
 
Responding to a query on how long it would take him to resolve the issue of availability and price of cooking oil in the market, Hasan said he would seek some time to complete the handover process at the Ministry of Trade before speaking further.
 
Hasan suggested that one approach to achieve this was by distributing cooking oil in simple packaging to the public.
 
"I proposed that idea a month ago. I met some people that said the cooking oil distribution with tank will hamper the process, with the possibility of leaks. However, if we used simple packaging, it would reach a wider distribution location-wise. Furthermore, we would work on the cooking oil distribution to be on target," he concluded. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Inaugurates 3 New Deputy Ministers

Jokowi Inaugurates 3 New Deputy Ministers

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Adds 1,242 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,242 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
BNPT Prioritizes Principle of Human Rights in Implementing National Plan of Action

BNPT Prioritizes Principle of Human Rights in Implementing National Plan of Action

English
terrorism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
730 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di DKI Hari Ini
Nasional

730 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di DKI Hari Ini

Ini 7 Agenda Prioritas Nasional 2023
Ekonomi

Ini 7 Agenda Prioritas Nasional 2023

Indonesia Open: Jonatan Christie Sabet Tiket Babak Kedua
Olahraga

Indonesia Open: Jonatan Christie Sabet Tiket Babak Kedua

Diumumkan Sore Ini, Berikut Cara Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022
Pendidikan

Diumumkan Sore Ini, Berikut Cara Cek Hasil Seleksi PPDB DKI Jakarta 2022

Beijing Berpacu dengan Waktu untuk Atasi Klaster Baru Covid-19
Internasional

Beijing Berpacu dengan Waktu untuk Atasi Klaster Baru Covid-19

Polri Janji Tindak Pengguna Pelat Nomor
Otomotif

Polri Janji Tindak Pengguna Pelat Nomor "Dewa" yang Ugal-Ugalan

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?
Hiburan

Rumah Nikita Mirzani Didatangi Polisi Pukul 3 Pagi, Ada Apa?

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing
Teknologi

Kaspersky Fokus Edukasi Masyarakat Soal Bahaya Phishing

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!