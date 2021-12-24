English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Joint Ministerial Decree stipulates more detailed provisions for limited face-to-face learning.
The Joint Ministerial Decree stipulates more detailed provisions for limited face-to-face learning.

Ministers Issue New Guidelines for Face-to-Face Learning

English health covid-19 education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 December 2021 15:18
Jakarta: Minister of Health, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, and Minister of Religious Affairs have issued new Joint Ministerial Decree on Guidelines for Teaching and Learning Activities during COVID-19 Pandemic.
 
The Joint Ministerial Decree stipulates more detailed provisions for limited face-to-face learning.
 
"Vaccination rate of educators and education personnel determines the number of students who can participate in face-to-face learning," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in Jakarta on Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Budi, the previous Joint Ministerial Decree regulates the closure of schools for three days after any confirmed case of COVID-19, while the new Joint Ministerial Decree stipulates a longer closure of fourteen days.
 
The updated information, he added, can be monitored from a dashboard that can be accessed by school officials and related stakeholders.
 
Regional governments and other relevant stakeholders can monitor the status of schools at https://sekolahaman.kemkes.go.id and https://madrasahaman.kemkes.go.id websites.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
1.1 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta ahead of Year-End Holidays: Jasa Marga

1.1 Million Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta ahead of Year-End Holidays: Jasa Marga

English
jakarta
Muhammadiyah Congratulates Gus Yahya

Muhammadiyah Congratulates Gus Yahya

English
nahdlatul ulama
Indonesia, Australia Enhance Cooperation on Security Matters

Indonesia, Australia Enhance Cooperation on Security Matters

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Benang Kusut Formula E dan Tawar-menawar UMP DKI
Nasional

Benang Kusut Formula E dan Tawar-menawar UMP DKI

Erick Thohir Tunjuk Dudung Abdurachman Jadi Komisaris Utama Pindad Gantikan Andika Perkasa
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Tunjuk Dudung Abdurachman Jadi Komisaris Utama Pindad Gantikan Andika Perkasa

Kurikulum Baru Hapus Jurusan di SMA, Tapi SNMPTN 2022 Masih Berlakukan
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Baru Hapus Jurusan di SMA, Tapi SNMPTN 2022 Masih Berlakukan

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop 2021: Akhir Cerita Messi di Barcelona (2-habis)

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron
Internasional

Rumah Sakit di AS Bersiap Hadapi Kemungkinan Terburuk dari Varian Omicron

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya
Otomotif

Rencana Pemerintah Stop Mobil Konvensional, Toyota: Terpenting Emisinya

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin
Teknologi

WhatsApp Uji Fitur Hapus Pesan di Grup oleh Admin

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Syuting di Posko Pengungsi Semeru, Bintang Sinetron TMTM Minta Maaf

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021
Properti

10 Desain Rumah Paling Menarik Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!