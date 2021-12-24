Ministers Issue New Guidelines for Face-to-Face Learning

Jakarta: Minister of Health, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, and Minister of Religious Affairs have issued new Joint Ministerial Decree on Guidelines for Teaching and Learning Activities during COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Joint Ministerial Decree stipulates more detailed provisions for limited face-to-face learning.
"Vaccination rate of educators and education personnel determines the number of students who can participate in face-to-face learning," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in Jakarta on Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to Budi, the previous Joint Ministerial Decree regulates the closure of schools for three days after any confirmed case of COVID-19, while the new Joint Ministerial Decree stipulates a longer closure of fourteen days.
The updated information, he added, can be monitored from a dashboard that can be accessed by school officials and related stakeholders.
Regional governments and other relevant stakeholders can monitor the status of schools at https://sekolahaman.kemkes.go.id and https://madrasahaman.kemkes.go.id websites.