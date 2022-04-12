Peak of Eid Traffic Expected on April 29, May 8: Jasa Marga

Jakarta: State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga has predicted that the peak of the 2022 Eid Al-Fitr homecoming traffic will occur on April 29, while the peak of the return trip will happen on May 8.
This was conveyed by the enterprise’s head of corporate communication and community development group, Dwimawan Heru, at a press conference here on Monday.
The number of vehicles used during the 2022 homecoming trip is expected to exceed the figure recorded in the 2019 homecoming, which was pegged at around 2.5 million vehicles, he added.
The homecoming flow dropped by 40 percent in 2020 to around 900 thousand vehicles. Meanwhile, there were around 1.4 million vehicles that were used during the 2021 homecoming.
Jasa Marga has urged road users who plan to conduct the Eid Al-Fitr exodus to prepare themselves by planning the route trip, ensuring vehicle readiness, as well as having adequate travel supplies, fuel, and e-money balance—especially, to make payments at toll gates.
"In addition, we appeal to the public to avoid having trip during the peak homecoming and returning flow,” the official stated.
In line with the government's plan to facilitate the people’s homecoming trip, the corporation has carried out a number of intensive preparations and coordination with all stakeholders.
It is aiming to provide excellent services during the exodus period so that it can run well and people can go home safely and healthily.
To avoid traffic jams, there are several things which must be prepared by Jasa Marga.
Hence, the company will ensure the equipment at the toll gates is functional, open additional toll gates, as well as operate a mobile reader.
"We will calculate the capacity of the highway lanes and the toll gates. Jasa Marga will also cooperate with the police to prepare a number of traffic engineering, including the contraflow and one-way traffic methods," Heru added.