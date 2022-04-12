English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jasa Marga has urged road users who plan to conduct the Eid Al-Fitr exodus to prepare themselves. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jasa Marga has urged road users who plan to conduct the Eid Al-Fitr exodus to prepare themselves. (Photo: medcom.id)

Peak of Eid Traffic Expected on April 29, May 8: Jasa Marga

English jasa marga eid al-fitr traffic
Antara • 12 April 2022 10:41
Jakarta: State-owned toll road operator PT Jasa Marga has predicted that the peak of the 2022 Eid Al-Fitr homecoming traffic will occur on April 29, while the peak of the return trip will happen on May 8.
 
This was conveyed by the enterprise’s head of corporate communication and community development group, Dwimawan Heru, at a press conference here on Monday.
 
The number of vehicles used during the 2022 homecoming trip is expected to exceed the figure recorded in the 2019 homecoming, which was pegged at around 2.5 million vehicles, he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The homecoming flow dropped by 40 percent in 2020 to around 900 thousand vehicles. Meanwhile, there were around 1.4 million vehicles that were used during the 2021 homecoming.
 
Jasa Marga has urged road users who plan to conduct the Eid Al-Fitr exodus to prepare themselves by planning the route trip, ensuring vehicle readiness, as well as having adequate travel supplies, fuel, and e-money balance—especially, to make payments at toll gates.
 
"In addition, we appeal to the public to avoid having trip during the peak homecoming and returning flow,” the official stated.
 
In line with the government's plan to facilitate the people’s homecoming trip, the corporation has carried out a number of intensive preparations and coordination with all stakeholders.
 
It is aiming to provide excellent services during the exodus period so that it can run well and people can go home safely and healthily.
 
To avoid traffic jams, there are several things which must be prepared by Jasa Marga.
 
Hence, the company will ensure the equipment at the toll gates is functional, open additional toll gates, as well as operate a mobile reader.
 
"We will calculate the capacity of the highway lanes and the toll gates. Jasa Marga will also cooperate with the police to prepare a number of traffic engineering, including the contraflow and one-way traffic methods," Heru added. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Welcomes Canada's Strategic Partnership Proposal

ASEAN Welcomes Canada's Strategic Partnership Proposal

English
asean
Indonesia, Canada Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Indonesia, Canada Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

English
ukraine
ADB, Vanuatu Sign Agreements to Support Disaster Resilience

ADB, Vanuatu Sign Agreements to Support Disaster Resilience

English
vanuatu
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Baru Korsel Hadapi Tantangan untuk Hapus Kementerian Kesetaraan Gender
Internasional

Presiden Baru Korsel Hadapi Tantangan untuk Hapus Kementerian Kesetaraan Gender

Presiden Tunaikan Zakat Fitrah Melalui Baznas
Nasional

Presiden Tunaikan Zakat Fitrah Melalui Baznas

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal

Realisasi Belanja Negara Tembus Rp373,37 Triliun hingga Kuartal I
Ekonomi

Realisasi Belanja Negara Tembus Rp373,37 Triliun hingga Kuartal I

Cara Pilah-Pilih Ban Motor yang Baik & Benar
Otomotif

Cara Pilah-Pilih Ban Motor yang Baik & Benar

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon
Hiburan

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia
Pendidikan

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!