President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Setpres)

President Jokowi Inaugurates Ladongi Dam in Southeast Sulawesi

English tourism agriculture president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 28 December 2021 17:03
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo today inaugurated Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province while paddling a dragon boat.
 
The unique inauguration ceremony was intended to promote the tourism potential of Ladongi Dam.
 
"I tried to paddle a dragon boat. This dam can also be used as a tourist attraction. Regency and provincial governments should continue to develop the site," President Jokowi said, as quoted from Media Indonesia on Tuesday.

During the event, President Jokowi, along with Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, paddled the dragon boat for around 15 minutes.
 
Covering 222 hectares of land, Ladongi Dam has a capacity of 45.9 million cubic meters. 
 
The dam is expected to boost agricultural productivity in a number of regencies such as Kolaka, East Kolaka, Konawe, and South Konawe.
 
(WAH)
