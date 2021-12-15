4 South Sumatran Terrorists Detained by Densus 88

Jakarta: Investigators from the Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror Police have named four terrorists arrested in South Sumatra (Sumsel) as suspects. The four were immediately arrested.
"Currently, his position is with Densus 88 officers. Later, they will be placed in the Detachment 88 State Detention Center," said Head of Operations Assistance for Densus 88 Kombes Aswin Siregar to Medcom.id, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Aswin did not specify the location of the detention center and the period of detention. The role of the four terrorists has also not been disclosed. They were confirmed to be members of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist network.
The head of the Public Information Bureau (Karo Penmas) of the National Police's Public Relations Division, Brigadier General Rusdi Hartono, said investigators were still investigating the roles of the four terrorists. Including planned acts of terror during the 2021 Christmas and New Year 2022 (Nataru) holidays.
"All of that is still being investigated. Densus has not finished its work, of course later Densus will provide more complete information," said Rusdi when confirmed.
The four terrorists were arrested separately on Monday, December 13, 2021. They were AI who was arrested in Talang Kelapa village, Alang-Alang Lebar sub-district; MA in Sako District; and EK on Jalan R Sukamto, 8 Ilir, Ilir Timur District 3. The three of them were arrested in Palembang.
Then, the terrorist with the initials AH was arrested on Jalan Yos Sudarso, Simpang RCA, Lubuklinggau City area. This arrest is the result of surveillance of approximately four months.