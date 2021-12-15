English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

4 South Sumatran Terrorists Detained by Densus 88

English terrorism densus 88 police
Siti Yona Hukmana • 15 December 2021 10:08
Jakarta: Investigators from the Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror Police have named four terrorists arrested in South Sumatra (Sumsel) as suspects. The four were immediately arrested.
 
"Currently, his position is with Densus 88 officers. Later, they will be placed in the Detachment 88 State Detention Center," said Head of Operations Assistance for Densus 88 Kombes Aswin Siregar to Medcom.id, Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
 
Aswin did not specify the location of the detention center and the period of detention. The role of the four terrorists has also not been disclosed. They were confirmed to be members of the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) terrorist network.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The head of the Public Information Bureau (Karo Penmas) of the National Police's Public Relations Division, Brigadier General Rusdi Hartono, said investigators were still investigating the roles of the four terrorists. Including planned acts of terror during the 2021 Christmas and New Year 2022 (Nataru) holidays.
 
"All of that is still being investigated. Densus has not finished its work, of course later Densus will provide more complete information," said Rusdi when confirmed.
 
The four terrorists were arrested separately on Monday, December 13, 2021. They were AI who was arrested in Talang Kelapa village, Alang-Alang Lebar sub-district; MA in Sako District; and EK on Jalan R Sukamto, 8 Ilir, Ilir Timur District 3. The three of them were arrested in Palembang.
 
Then, the terrorist with the initials AH was arrested on Jalan Yos Sudarso, Simpang RCA, Lubuklinggau City area. This arrest is the result of surveillance of approximately four months.
 
(FJR)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Prevent Omicron, Indonesia Implements Layered Policy During Christmas and New Year

Prevent Omicron, Indonesia Implements Layered Policy During Christmas and New Year

English
Christmas and New Year celebrations
NTT Earthquake, 346 Houses Damaged in Selayar and 6 Injured

NTT Earthquake, 346 Houses Damaged in Selayar and 6 Injured

English
earthquake
It's Time for ASEAN to Implement Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific with the US

It's Time for ASEAN to Implement Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific with the US

English
Antony Blinken
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Membanggakan! Arawinda Kirana Sabet Penghargaan Film di Arab Saudi
Hiburan

Membanggakan! Arawinda Kirana Sabet Penghargaan Film di Arab Saudi

Dihantui Omicron, ADB Pangkas Perkiraan Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang di Asia
Ekonomi

Dihantui Omicron, ADB Pangkas Perkiraan Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang di Asia

Polri Izinkan Uji Coba Liga 1 dengan Penonton Terbatas
Nasional

Polri Izinkan Uji Coba Liga 1 dengan Penonton Terbatas

Elkan Baggott Wajib Jalani Karantina
Olahraga

Elkan Baggott Wajib Jalani Karantina

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021

Kelistrikan Mobil Bukan Cuma Aki & Lampu
Otomotif

Kelistrikan Mobil Bukan Cuma Aki & Lampu

WHO: Varian Omicron Menyebar Pada Tingkat Tak Terkira
Internasional

WHO: Varian Omicron Menyebar Pada Tingkat Tak Terkira

Telah Perpilih, Ini Nama 3 Calon Rektor Unhas Periode 2022-2026
Pendidikan

Telah Perpilih, Ini Nama 3 Calon Rektor Unhas Periode 2022-2026

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan
Properti

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!