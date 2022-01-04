English  
All COVID-19 patients at the apartment complex are asymptomatic.
All COVID-19 patients at the apartment complex are asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 4,220

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 04 January 2022 15:19
Jakarta: As many as 4,220 COVID-19 patients are self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta on Tuesday.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-owned apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number decreased by 121 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number stands at 4,220 today," the spokesman said here on Tuesday morning.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,038 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 126 from 912.

 
(WAH)
