The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
113 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 18:13
Jakarta: 726,580 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 113,004,368, Indonesia's covid-19 task force stated on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 1,050,201 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 160,012,443.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government today recorded 189 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,540.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 399 to 4,114,141.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.
 
(WAH)
