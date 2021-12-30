113 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 1,050,201 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 160,012,443.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government today recorded 189 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,262,540.
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 399 to 4,114,141.
In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 144,088.