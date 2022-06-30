English  
Some 16,030 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,980,896. (Photo: MI)
Over 50.4 Million Indonesians Receive Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 June 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Some 16,030 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,980,896, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine reached 50,450,341 today, increasing by 51,482 from yesterday.
 
Meanwhile, 18,684 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,472,856.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,248 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,088,460.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,170 to 5,912,025.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,731.
 
(WAH)
