NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Minister Urges Indonesians to Increase Intellectual Property Registration

English economic growth human rights business
Antara • 26 April 2022 19:59
Jakarta: Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly has urged the public, especially business actors in Indonesia, to increase registrations of intellectual property rights.
 
He said he expects the effort to increase the number of intellectual property rights applications to become a joint attempt.
 
"It considers that intellectual property has great potential if it is utilized optimally," he said at the commemoration of the World Intellectual Property Day here on Tuesday.

Hence, the intellectual property service in Indonesia needs to be improved, he said adding, for this, high synergy among the Law and Human Rights Ministry as well as the Regional Law and Human Rights Offices is required.
 
In addition, the collaboration of various ministries, institutions, local governments, and intellectual property stakeholders is also key for developing the intellectual property ecosystem and stoking national economic growth.
 
To mark World Intellectual Property Day, the ministry launched an intellectual property marketplace as a promotional platform that will directly serve intellectual property owners, buyers, and investors.
 
The Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DJKI) of the ministry will help promote intellectual property through the marketplace, the minister said.
 
"There will be complete information regarding the owner and holder of the intellectual property rights," he added.
 
He also inaugurated a new geographical indication logo during Tuesday’s event. According to the DJKI site, the logo will provide information regarding the place of origin of a product.
 
The new logo is colored red and white --the colors of Indonesia’s national flag.
 
Laoly said that the red color of the logo implies that native Indonesian products have high competitiveness in the national and international markets.
 
Meanwhile, the white color shows that the ministry is sincere in protecting domestic products, he added.
 
"We hope that the application of the new logo can encourage the improvement of the Indonesian economy sector," he said.
 
He then urged the public to register the geographical indications of their products with the ministry’s DJKI.
 
