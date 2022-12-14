English  
BNPB urges local governments and residents to always be vigilant. (Photo: BPBD Karangasem)
BNPB urges local governments and residents to always be vigilant. (Photo: BPBD Karangasem)

34 Houses Damaged following Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Karangasem

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 December 2022 11:51
Jakarta: As many as 34 houses were damaged following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Karangasem Regency yesterday, the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) of Karangasem Regency revealed on Wednesday.
 
Damaged houses were recorded in several areas, including Kubu, Manggis, Karangasem, Rendang and Bebandem. The agency also reported that two residents were injured due to the earthquake. 
 
"To this day, BPBD officers are still collecting data and monitoring the affected areas," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a media release on Wednesday.

Based on the analysis of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), this earthquake was caused by the activity of the Flores Back Arc Thrust Fault. With a depth of 10 kilometers, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 23 km northeast of Karangasem Regency.
 
The earthquake was felt by residents in Karangasem Regency and other regions in Bali Province. It was also felt by residents in neighboring West Nusa Tenggara Province. 
 
"BNPB urges local governments and residents to always be vigilant and ready to anticipate potential earthquake hazards," the BNPB official stated.
 
"This event cannot be detected with certainty and can occur at any time. Residents whose areas are around the epicenter of the earthquake should check their houses before re-entering," he added. 
 
(WAH)

