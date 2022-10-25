"Even though UNU is new, it has been able to be at the forefront of the development of human resources," said the Vice President at the location on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
The Vice President also expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Yogyakarta, Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X, who had donated his land for the construction of the campus.
The construction of the integrated campus has begun since 2021. The nine storey building is located on Jalan Ring Road Barat, Sleman Regency, Yogyakarta Province.
The integrated campus occupies an area of ??7,478 square meters. The education center includes lobbies, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, communal spaces, and office spaces.
The construction of the integrated campus uses funds from the country's State Budget worth nearly Rp160 billion. The integrated campus is expected to be fully built in March 2023.
