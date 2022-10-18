Indonesian Youth Urged to Learn about Pandemic Handling

"This pandemic may have a cycle of years, even decades. Hence, what the current generation does in dealing with a pandemic can be a benchmark for young people in the future if a pandemic occurs," the minister stated here, Tuesday.
Sadikin remarked that the younger generation should gain an understanding of the government's pandemic handling through mutual cooperation with the community in suppressing the death rate of several people. Thus, when a similar event occurred in future, the death toll can be suppressed.
"It is our obligation to ensure that the younger generation must be involved in the COVID-19 pandemic handling. They must understand the efforts made by the government to prevent the next pandemic from occurring," Sadikin added.
According to the minister, Indonesia's Presidency in G20 this year has spawned myriad efforts to handle the COVID-19 pandemic that can serve as lessons for young people.
The government has set five targets to be achieved in the G20 presidency, including establishing a Pandemic Fund to accommodate countries to have sufficient funds to control the next pandemic.
In addition, the G20 has established a formal mechanism for the use of pandemic funds. The pandemic funds are expected to be used fairly to access vaccines, medicines, and diagnostic tools, especially for developing countries, Sadikin remarked.
The next goal is to build a genome sequencing network in the world since viruses, bacteria, and parasites that cause pandemics can surface anywhere, he affirmed.
"Hence, it is necessary to build a surveillance system that is evenly distributed throughout the world," the minister remarked.
He said that the G20 also initiated global health protocol standards. When countries decided to conduct regional quarantines, all wheels of the economy can continue to move, including the distribution of health logistics.
"The G20 also wants to ensure that the production of vaccines, medicines, and medical devices is evenly distributed to all countries, especially developing countries," he stated.
He noted that the five agendas are expected to become components in the global health architecture.
"Our responsibility is bigger because we have to prepare our generations. Hence, the role of young people is very important. We want them to have a better understanding if another pandemic occurs in the future," Sadikin added.