The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 170.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 August 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Some 34,187 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,356,449, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 57,745,319 today, increasing by 192,102 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 41,301 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 202,813,315.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
 
The Indonesian government recorded 5,926 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,261,605.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 18 to 157,149.
 

