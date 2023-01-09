The commitment was conveyed during a bilateral meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim which was held at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, January 9, 2023.
According to Jokowi, several companies from the neighboring country have submitted letters of intent (LoI) to participate in the development of the new capital of Indonesia (IKN).
"I welcome the interest of Malaysian investors in the development of IKN," said Jokowi during a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
"Eleven letters of intent have been signed by the Malaysian private sector and submitted to the IKN Authority," said Jokowi.
In addition, during the bilateral meeting, the Head of State also underlined the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia.
"I really hope that the One Channel System for the recruitment and placement of Indonesian migrant workers can really be run together," said the President.
"Earlier I also repeated the request regarding the establishment of a Community Learning Center on the Peninsula to fulfill the educational rights of the children of Indonesian migrant workers," said the President.