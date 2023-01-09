English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Nusantara is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)
Nusantara is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)

Several Malaysian Investors Interested to Invest in Indonesia's New Capital

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 January 2023 13:55
Jakarta: The governments of Indonesia and Malaysia have greed to strengthen a number of cooperation in various fields. 
 
The commitment was conveyed during a bilateral meeting between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim which was held at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Monday, January 9, 2023.
 
According to Jokowi, several companies from the neighboring country have submitted letters of intent (LoI) to participate in the development of the new capital of Indonesia (IKN).
 
"I welcome the interest of Malaysian investors in the development of IKN," said Jokowi during a joint press statement after the bilateral meeting.
 
"Eleven letters of intent have been signed by the Malaysian private sector and submitted to the IKN Authority," said Jokowi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, during the bilateral meeting, the Head of State also underlined the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia. 
 
"I really hope that the One Channel System for the recruitment and placement of Indonesian migrant workers can really be run together," said the President.
 
"Earlier I also repeated the request regarding the establishment of a Community Learning Center on the Peninsula to fulfill the educational rights of the children of Indonesian migrant workers," said the President.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Import growth in 2023 is likely to weaken compared to 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Import Growth to Be Higher Than That of Export: Economist

Bali Immigration Issues 71,001 Residence Permits for Foreigners in 2022

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project to Be Completed on Time: KAI

BACA JUGA
Development of Indonesia's New Capital Expected to Also Benefit Sabah, Sarawak

Development of Indonesia's New Capital Expected to Also Benefit Sabah, Sarawak

English
new capital
Millions of Children in Pakistan Still Living Near Contaminated Flood Waters: UNICEF

Millions of Children in Pakistan Still Living Near Contaminated Flood Waters: UNICEF

English
pakistan
Consumer Confidence Strengthens in December 2022: Bank Indonesia

Consumer Confidence Strengthens in December 2022: Bank Indonesia

English
consumer confidence
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sidang Pembacaan Tuntutan Ricky Rizal Dijadwalkan Pekan Depan
Nasional

Sidang Pembacaan Tuntutan Ricky Rizal Dijadwalkan Pekan Depan

Awas! Ancaman Resesi hingga Perubahan Iklim di Depan Mata
Ekonomi

Awas! Ancaman Resesi hingga Perubahan Iklim di Depan Mata

Pilih Indonesia Sebagai Lawatan Pertama, Anwar Ibrahim Mengaku Sentimental
Internasional

Pilih Indonesia Sebagai Lawatan Pertama, Anwar Ibrahim Mengaku Sentimental

Mengenal Rompi Airbag, Perangkat Wajib Reli Dakar Sejak 2021
Otomotif

Mengenal Rompi Airbag, Perangkat Wajib Reli Dakar Sejak 2021

Lagi Bulan Madu di Eropa, Kaesang Dikira Seorang Model
Hiburan

Lagi Bulan Madu di Eropa, Kaesang Dikira Seorang Model

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!
Teknologi

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!

Pembuatan Akun SNPMB Bagi Sekolah dan Siswa Mulai Sore Nanti, Ini Link Daftarnya!
Pendidikan

Pembuatan Akun SNPMB Bagi Sekolah dan Siswa Mulai Sore Nanti, Ini Link Daftarnya!

Hasil Piala FA: Manchester City Permak Chelsea
Olahraga

Hasil Piala FA: Manchester City Permak Chelsea

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui
Properti

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!