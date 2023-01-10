English  
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe (Photo: medcom.id)
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe (Photo: medcom.id)

KPK Arrests Papua Govenor Lukas Enembe: Police

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Candra Yuri Nuralam • 10 January 2023 13:57
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has arrested Papua Governor Lukas Enembe. This information has been confirmed by the Papua Police.
 
"The information that I got was that the KPK made the arrest," Papua Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said in a written statement on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
 
Ignatius could not provide more detailed information about the arrest. According to reports, the anti-corruption agency was assisted by the Mobile Brigade Unit of the Papua Police during the arrest.
 
Previously, the Papua Governor's attorney, Michael Himan, warned the KPK that his Enembe's arrest would be responded negatively by his supporters in Papua. However, The Anti-Corruption Agency reminded Luke's attorney that people should interfere with the pursuit of justice.
 
"Because if we talk about corruption, there are not only for example bribes or extortions, but there are other acts of corruption, one of which is obstruction of justice," KPK spokesperson Ali Fikri saud at the KPK bBilding, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Monday, January 9 2023.
 
According to Ali, obstruction of justice is a violation that can be legally processed by the KPK. Obstructing investigators' efforts to process the Papua Governor is also part of a corrupt act.
 



