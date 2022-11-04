US Defense Industry Leaders Participate in Indo Defense 2022

Hosted by the Indonesian Ministry of Defense and the Indonesian Armed Forces, the event is taking place in Jakarta on November 2-5.
"After several years’ pause due to COVID, this year’s Expo is an impressive display of Indonesian and partner defense industry cooperation," said Brigadier General Sarah Russ, US Pacific Air Forces, who is leading the Department of Defense delegation during Indo Defence Expo 2022, in a media release on Friday.
"The United States is proud to work with the Indonesian military to meet their defense modernization goals," Russ stated.
At the event, Indonesian government, military and civilian law enforcement policymakers are directly engaging with US defense industry leaders seeking to further strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries.
Indonesian government and business are experiencing first-hand the world’s most advanced defense capabilities from the US.
According to the US delegation, The participation of the US defense industry in regional trade exhibitions, such as this one, underscores the opportunity for US partners and allies to explore and acquire capabilities tailored to their national defense needs.
Furthermore, the US-Indonesian defense partnership helps facilitate a free and open Indo-Pacific region where all countries enjoy prosperity and peace.