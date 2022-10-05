English  
The deadly incident broke out after a football match between Arema Malang and Persebaya Surabaya. (Photo: medcom.id)
Death Toll from Kanjuruhan Tragedy Rises to 131: Police

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 05 October 2022 11:53
Jakarta: The death toll from Saturday's stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java has increased to 131, the National Police has confirmed.
 
"Yes, last night a verification was carried out by the head of the health service, the disaster victim identification (DVI) team and the director of the hospita," said Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo here on Wednesday.
 
The National Police spokesman said the additional dead victims were brought to non-health facilities. Previously, the joint team only recorded the dead victims who were brought to hospitals.
 
The deadly incident at Kanjuruhan Stadium broke out after a football match between Arema Malang and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday night. Arema Malang lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya.
 
The incident began when several Arema fans entered the field after the match. Not long after, hundreds of Aremania filled the football field.
 
Some of them protested and hugged the players. The police then tried to stop the fans.
 
Then, the police suddenly fired tear gas to disperse the supporters who entered the field. However, the tear gas also reached the stands.
 
(WAH)

