English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Disaster Victim Identification team has identified all the bodies. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Disaster Victim Identification team has identified all the bodies. (Photo: medcom.id)

Police Deny Death Toll from Stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium Exceeds 125

Antara • 04 October 2022 22:36
Jakarta: The National Police have denied a Supporter Arema report that the death toll from the October 1, 2022, stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java's Malang District has exceeded 125.
 
"The DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) team has identified (all the bodies) in cooperation with the East Java chapter of the Indonesian forensic doctors and hospitals. As of today, the number of people killed is 125. There is no increase," Chief of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo said in Malang on Tuesday.
 
He expressed the hope that the death toll would not increase.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Earlier, Aremania conductor Yuli Sumpil had said that the death toll from the Kanjuruhan tragedy had exceeded 125. In fact, the death toll increased on Monday (October 3) after one more person died.
 
Sumpil said he believed the death toll would increase further.
 
He said the death toll of 125 is not proportionate to the condition on the field.
 
"We are trying to collect (as much) data (as possible) since the supporters who came (to the stadium) were not only from Greater Malang but also from Probolinggo, Blitar, and as far away as Lampung," he informed.
 
One more supporter died on Tuesday. He was not treated in Malang but was taken to Blitar for treatment shortly after the stampede broke out.
 
Thousands of Arema FC supporters were left trapped in Kanjuruhan Stadium on Saturday night (October 1) after some supporters stormed the pitch following the team’s 3-2 loss to Persebaya. Police responded with tear gas, which triggered a stampede.
 
In a press statement issued on Sunday morning, East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General Nico Afinta said that Arema FC supporters were disappointed by the match’s outcome and so they stormed the pitch looking for players and officials.
 
According to Afinta, tear gas was fired because the angry supporters could have endangered the football players and officials.
 
"Because of the tear gas, they rushed to an exit point and triggered a stamped as they suffered shortness of breath, lack of oxygen," he said. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
the number of children being treated at local hospitals is still being confirmed. (Photo: medcom.id)

33 Children Dead in Kanjuruhan Tragedy: Govt

Sports Minister Visits Victims of Kanjuruhan Stadium Tragedy

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Environment Minister

Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Environment Minister

English
environment
Ministry Provides Aid Worth Rp3 Billion to Quake Victims in North Tapanuli

Ministry Provides Aid Worth Rp3 Billion to Quake Victims in North Tapanuli

English
disaster
Indonesia Must Remain Alert to 2023 Global Recession Risk: Minister

Indonesia Must Remain Alert to 2023 Global Recession Risk: Minister

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
12 Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J Dilimpahkan Besok Siang, Ini Daftarnya
Nasional

12 Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J Dilimpahkan Besok Siang, Ini Daftarnya

Erick Thohir-Presiden IOC Bahas Kontribusi Olahraga di Tengah Tantangan Global
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir-Presiden IOC Bahas Kontribusi Olahraga di Tengah Tantangan Global

Gelap Gulita, 130 Juta Warga Bangladesh Hidup Tanpa Listrik
Internasional

Gelap Gulita, 130 Juta Warga Bangladesh Hidup Tanpa Listrik

Foto Mesra Jennie Blackpink dan V BTS Beredar, Agensi Tempuh Jalur Hukum
Hiburan

Foto Mesra Jennie Blackpink dan V BTS Beredar, Agensi Tempuh Jalur Hukum

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah
Pendidikan

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC
Olahraga

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile
Otomotif

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik
Teknologi

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!