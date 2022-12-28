English  
There should be a written regulation from the ministry. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta Awaits Regulation on COVID-19 Vaccination for Children: Health Office

Antara • 28 December 2022 18:15
Jakarta: The Jakarta Health Office awaits a regulation on COVID-19 vaccination for children under the age of 12 from the Health Ministry despite the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) having issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
 
"There should be a written regulation from the ministry concerning the dosage, usage method, and others. The public needs to be patient," Head of Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Immunization at the Health Office Ngabila Salama noted.
 
When the ministry issued a written regulation, the office will immediately disseminate information to the public through the information channel and social media, she remarked here on Wednesday.

The vaccine implementation stages involve the vaccination organizer requesting a permit from the BPOM, she explained.
 
When BPOM issued EUA, the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (ITAGI) will then carefully review it and, if necessary, will prepare a recommendation letter to the ministry.
 
"The ministry will create a written regulation after considering many factors," Salama noted.
 
She urged the public to complete their COVID-19 vaccination to curb the disease's impact. Moreover, she urged people over the age of 40 to conduct early detection and comorbidities control.
 
Moreover, she informed the public to immediately undergo free PCR swab test available at all of Jakarta's public health centers (puskesmas) if they show COVID-19 symptoms.
 
This is undertaken, so that they immediately receive monitoring from health workers, especially those over the age of 40 or have severe comorbidities.
 
Earlier, the BPOM had issued EUA for the Cominarty Vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech to be administered to children in the age of six months to 11 years.
 
The agency has also issued EUA for the Comirnarty children's vaccine for kids in the age bracket of five to 11 years on November 29, 2022.
 
The EUA for the Cominarty children's vaccine for children in the age of six months to four years was also issued on December 11, 2022.
 
(WAH)

