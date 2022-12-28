Gerindra Politician Claims Sandiaga Uno Will Join PPP

Jakarta: Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno would soon become a member of the United Development Party (PPP), Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Executive Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has claimed.
"Pak Sandi would soon officially become a PPP member," said Dasco at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
The Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian parliament said that the information was not obtained from Sandiaga. According to Sufmi, Gerindra Party has not received Sandi's resignation letter.
The Gerindra politician refused to reveal the response of Gerindra General Chaiman Prabowo Subianto about the information. The response is expected to be conveyed in the near future.
If Sandiaga officially joins PPP, Sufmi said, his wish to run for president in 2024 elections would no longer be Gerindra's business. This is because the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy has decided to join PPP.
"If it happens, don't ask Gerindra about it anymore," he said.