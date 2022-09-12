English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All activities under the project will apply a close-to-nature forestry management approach. (Photo: medcom.id)
All activities under the project will apply a close-to-nature forestry management approach. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB to Enhance Environmental Protection in China's Silk Road Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 September 2022 10:18
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $197 million loan to enhance ecological resilience and diversification of rural livelihoods in the Silk Road region of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). 
 
Environmental degradation and weak ecological resilience are key concerns in Shaanxi, Gansu, and Qinghai provinces in the Silk Road region of the northwestern PRC. The region has complex eco-environment systems that are water scarce, have highly erodible low-quality soils, and poor-quality forestry and vegetation cover, which are exacerbated by climate change impacts. 
 
"Forest and wetland degradation is a critical ecological and environmental problem in these provinces," said ADB Senior Water Resources Specialist for East Asia Au Shion Yee in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The project is among the first in the northwest PRC to adopt the close-to-nature forestry approach as part of climate-resilient forestry planning and management," the ADB official added. 
 
All activities under the project will apply a close-to-nature forestry management approach, which treats forests as important public goods to support ecological systems in performing multiple functions. The project will support environmental protection through institutional strengthening and ecological restoration of fragile landscapes. This includes the provision of seedlings, planting, replanting, or replacing trees and shrub species in existing forested areas and upgrading of access roads in some forestry sites. Other activities include the construction of supporting facilities such as canals, bridges, water control mechanisms, and patrol stations.  
 
To enhance ecosystem services, environmental education, and management facilities, the project will promote sustainable ecotourism development and environmental education to scale up lessons for development impact. This includes support to the government’s “beautiful village program” which aims to improve the rural living environment in the area. Under this, cultural exhibition facilities, green plazas, and tourist environmental education centers will be constructed.  
 
The project will also promote best practices and knowledge sharing of close-to-nature forestry and wetland management. A trans-provincial coordination mechanism will be established to strengthen institutional arrangements between municipal, city, district, and county forestry and grassland bureaus for environment and ecosystem protection. A community forest management approach will be pilot tested to engage local communities as custodians of local areas in planning and operation and maintenance activities for forests and wetlands. 
 
The total cost of the project is $327.23 million, with $130.23 million counterpart financing from the government. It is expected to be completed in 2029.  
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesia is the largest palm oil producer in the world. (Photo: MI)

Minister Pushes for Public Assistance to Boost Palm Oil Industry in Indonesia

ADB to Support Preservation of China's Guilin

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
PPP's Acting Chairman to Visit KPU

PPP's Acting Chairman to Visit KPU

English
PPP
Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Expected to Reach 4-5% in 2023: Economist

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Expected to Reach 4-5% in 2023: Economist

English
inflation
South-South Cooperation Critical for Developing Countries to Tackle Challenges: UN Chief

South-South Cooperation Critical for Developing Countries to Tackle Challenges: UN Chief

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Harga Melejit, RI Pertimbangkan Beli Minyak Rusia
Ekonomi

Harga Melejit, RI Pertimbangkan Beli Minyak Rusia

TransJakarta Beroperasi 24 Jam Mulai Hari Ini
Nasional

TransJakarta Beroperasi 24 Jam Mulai Hari Ini

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?

Komplotan Penggembos Ban Mobil, Ada di 9 Negara
Otomotif

Komplotan Penggembos Ban Mobil, Ada di 9 Negara

5 Orang Tewas akibat Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 7,6 di Papua Nugini
Internasional

5 Orang Tewas akibat Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 7,6 di Papua Nugini

Hasil F1GP Italia: Max Verstappen Menang dalam Kawalan Safety Car
Olahraga

Hasil F1GP Italia: Max Verstappen Menang dalam Kawalan Safety Car

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI
Pendidikan

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI

ART Pencuri Brankas Dara Arafah Ditangkap!
Hiburan

ART Pencuri Brankas Dara Arafah Ditangkap!

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!