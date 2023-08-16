English  
The Chairman of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo. Photo: BPMI Setpres
The Russian-Ukrainian War Become a Reminder for Indonesia to Strengthen Defense

Marcheilla Ariesta • 16 August 2023 15:49
Jakarta: The Russia-Ukrainian War was highlighted in the speech of the Annual Session of the Indonesian MPR by the Chairman of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo. He emphasized that the war situation indicated that the country's defense and security must be strengthened.
 
"The Russian-Ukrainian war situation indicates that state defense and security must be interpreted as a holistic and multidimensional concept," said Bambang Soesatyo at the RI MPR/DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
 
He said there were no signs the war would end yet. With peace still being a floating concept.

According to him, the Ukraine crisis has clearly shown how world leaders view themselves in the midst of a multipolar global power map.
 
In the midst of this situation, said Bambang, the Indonesian government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo has repeatedly provided permanent peace solutions.
 
"However, this initiative still needs time to be accepted by the conflicting parties," he said.
 
He said, reflecting on this situation, Indonesia as a sovereign country needed to have a strong and professional military capability.
 
"State defense and security also includes an economic dimension. As a resource-rich country, Indonesia must build economic resilience and independence, which is supported by food, energy and industrial sovereignty," he continued.
 
And as part of the global community, continued Bambang, Indonesia needs to further enhance the role of a free and active foreign policy. He also suggested Indonesia to get along closely with all countries without taking sides with one of them.
 
