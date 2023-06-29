English  
There are 26 universities in Indonesia that are included in this prestigious world ranking list. Photo: QS
Here are List of the 26 Best Campuses in Indonesia

Citra Larasati • 29 June 2023 00:12
Jakarta: The world's best higher education ranking agency has released its latest ranking, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. There are 26 universities in Indonesia that are included in this prestigious world ranking list.
 
This edition of the QS World University Rankings is highly anticipated, as it marks the 20th year that QS has led the analytics industry as the top performing university worldwide. It also represents a successful 20 year partnership with a number of higher education sectors.
 
This year's largest edition features 1,500 institutions in 104 locations. The 2024 QS World University Rankings introduce three new indicators to reflect the changing student priorities and evolving missions of today's world-class institutions of higher learning. Namely sustainability, employment results, and international research networks.

The results are drawn from an analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and expert opinions from more than 240,000 academic faculties and employers. The indicator emphasizes a commitment to sustainability, greater emphasis on supporting graduate employability and enhancing international research collaboration to solve the world's biggest challenges.
 
"While we always try to remain consistent in our methodology, we must also evolve to reflect the university's changing mission," said QS Founder and President, Nunzio Quacquarelli as quoted from the Topuniversities.com page, Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
 
He realized that the global student community that QS serves understands the importance of the climate crisis and sees a real responsibility among universities in supporting their sustainability agenda. QS is the first of a major world ranking to include sustainability as a core metric.
 
List of the 26 Best Campuses in Indonesia according to the QS World University Rankings 2024:
 

1. University of Indonesia (237)
2. Gadjah Mada University (263)
3. Bandung Institute of Technology (281)
4. Airlangga University (345)
5. Bogor Agricultural Institute (489)
6. November Tenth Institute of Technology (621-630)
7. Padjadjaran University (661-670)
8. Diponegoro University (791-800)
9. Brawijaya University (801-850)
10. Bina Nusantara University (1001-1200)
11. Telkom University (1001-1200
12. Hasanuddin University (1001-1200)
13. University of March Eleven (1001-1200)
14. Atma Jaya Catholic University (1201-1400)
15. Indonesian Islamic University (1201-1400)
16. Yogyakarta Muhammadiyah University (1201-1400)
17. Indonesian University of Education (1201-1400)
18. University of North Sumatra (1201-1400)
19. Yogyakarta State University (1201-1400)
20. State University of Malang (1401+)
21. Udayana University (1401+)
22. Andalas University (1401+)
23. Petra Christian University (1401+)
24. Surakarta Muhammadiyah University (1401+)
25. University of Lampung (1401+)
26. University of Mataram (1401+). (Kevin Schreiber)
 
