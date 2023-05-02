English  
Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN is at an important historical point. Photo: AFP
Indonesia's ASEAN Chair is at an Important Historical Point

Willy Haryono • 02 May 2023 14:05
Depok: Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN is at an important historical point. This is because various big challenges have been faced by this region in recent years.
 
"At least, there are three things that make Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship important," said Shofwan Al Banna Choiruzzad, Executive Secretary of the ASEAN Studies Center, UI's Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, in a statement, Monday, May 1, 2023.
 
First, he said, the world, including the Southeast Asian region, is still in a post-pandemic recovery situation and a global economic slowdown.

Southeast Asia as one of the world's few growth points has become an important region to help the global recovery.
 
Second, geopolitical tensions are increasing, especially in the Indo-Pacific region where ASEAN countries are in it.
  
Third, continued Shofwan, in the midst of these two big challenges, ASEAN is facing challenges from within which are very complex, such as the crisis in Myanmar.
 
He emphasized that under Indonesia's leadership, ASEAN must be able to translate the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. "Including concrete cooperation and having an impact on the centrality of ASEAN in the Indo-Pacific," he said.
 
The 42nd ASEAN Summit will be held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on May 9-11. The Summit has eight meeting agendas.
 
According to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, there are eight meetings at the 42nd ASEAN Summit which will be held in plenary and retreat formats, seven of which will be chaired by President Joko Widodo.
 
The Summit series will begin on May 8 with a Senior Official Meeting and will continue with a foreign ministerial meeting on May 9. The summit will be held on 10-11 May 2023. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

