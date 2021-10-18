English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Lombok Island has an adequate electricity grid.
Lombok Island has an adequate electricity grid.

PLN Committed to Providing Electricity for Mandalika World Superbike

English electricity west nusa tenggara mandalika circuit
Antara • 18 October 2021 18:03
Jakarta: State-owned electricity provider PT PLN (Persero) has completed all requisite preparations to provide electricity to the Mandalika International Street Circuit (MISC) that will host the last series of the 2021 World Superbike (WSBK).
 
PLN Regional Business Director for Sulawesi, Maluku, Papua, and Nusa Tenggara provinces Syamsul Huda informed that his side had completed the commissioning test as the final electricity preparation stage.
 
"The commissioning test is required to examine all aspects of the built components, for instance, functions, durability, and so on," he noted in a statement here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Earlier, the company had completed building the electricity infrastructure at the end of August 2021, while the test was conducted in September 2021.
 
"The results show that the infrastructure is feasible to operate. Thus, we are 100-percent ready to supply electricity for the international event,” the regional business director remarked.
 
Furthermore, Lombok Island has an adequate electricity grid to supply an average peak load of 270 megawatts and available power capacity of 376.8 megawatts for the event.
 
In addition, Huda noted that a power reserve of 106 megawatts is sufficient to meet the electricity demand in West Nusa Tenggara Province.
 
The cooperation will serve MISC with an apparent power of 5.19 megavolt amperes from three main electricity lines.
 
For implementation of the 2021 World Superbike and 2022 MotoGP, PLN has made preparations for a zero downtime scenario that entails a multi-layer electricity supply system to avoid any disruption as well as to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity in the Mandalika area.
 
In addition to the three lines that are currently ready to operate, the company is preparing an Uninterruptible Power Supply to support the zero downtime scenario.
 
“It shows our commitment to providing the best service, so that the WSBK event can run safely and smoothly," the regional business director noted.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

Minister Cautions against Third COVID-19 Wave at Year End

English
covid-19
Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

Indonesia's BRIN Builds Genomics Research Center

English
research and innovation
COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Weakened Protection of Migrant Workers: Komnas HAM

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wall Street <i>Rebound</i>, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer
Ekonomi

Wall Street Rebound, Saham Tesla dan Netflix Ikut Moncer

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia
Internasional

Jokowi Inginkan Kesepakatan Pengaturan Koridor Perjalanan dengan Malaysia

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton
Olahraga

Ricuh di Wembley, UEFA Sanksi Inggris Tanpa Penonton

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim
Nasional

Di Depan Komisi Eropa, Jokowi Tekankan Komitmen RI Atasi Perubahan Iklim

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021
Hiburan

Daftar Nominasi AMI Awards 2021

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK
Pendidikan

Ini Penyebab Guru Swasta Eksodus Jadi PPPK

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?
Otomotif

Kawasaki Ninja Hybrid Mulai Mengaspal, Sudah Di Jual?

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber
Teknologi

Trojan Perbankan di Asia Tenggara Tetap Jadi Ancaman Siber

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar
Properti

Cerai dari Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Dapat Rumah Rp843 Miliar

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!