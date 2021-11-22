English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government is targeting to vaccinate 208,265,720 people to achieve herd immunity in the country.
The government is targeting to vaccinate 208,265,720 people to achieve herd immunity in the country.

Pandemic is Not Yet Over: COVID-19 Task Force

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic covid-19 cases vaccination health protocols
Antara • 22 November 2021 16:00
Jakarta: Head of Behavior Change for the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Sonny Harry Harmadi has reminded the public that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet.
 
The government will continue to control the spread of the virus despite the declining trend in positive cases in Indonesia. This is in line with the precautionary measures against a potential third wave.
 
"The pandemic is not over. Right now, several countries are experiencing a fourth or even a fifth wave as indicated by a drastic increase in daily cases. This proves that the pandemic is far from over in the world," he stated during an online discussion on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, the task force head hinted at the likelihood of Indonesia experiencing an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. The long holidays, such as Eid al-Fitr as well as Christmas and New Year holidays, are major challenges for the government in controlling the spread of the virus.
 
For instance, after the 2020 Christmas and New Year holidays, the number of COVID-19 cases had increased by 37-78 percent. However, after the Eid-al Fitr holiday in 2021, the spike in cases was drastic, at around 104-473 percent.
 
"We learn that after the long holiday, the number of cases can potentially spike, as the community mobility increases," he noted.
 
The government had taken precautionary measures to prevent the surfacing of the third wave by prohibiting state civil apparatus (ASN), members of Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI), National Police (Polri), State-Owned Enterprises employees, and private company employees from taking collective leaves during the year-end holidays.
 
The government had also removed the collective leave on December 24, 2021.
 
Harmadi affirmed that the government had regulated restrictions on community mobility, tightened health protocols at all public facilities, and supervised the implementation of control policies down to the community level.
 
In addition, the government will continue to improve testing and tracing as well as intensify vaccinations.
 
"If testing is lowered, the vaccination coverage is slowed down, or health protocols are weakened, then it could cause a spike in cases," he explained.
 
Harmadi pressed for the community's participation for the implementation of strict health protocols. The community must also be cooperative in implementing testing, tracing, and vaccination programs.
 
As of November 21, 2021, as many as 134,418,286 people had received the first dose of vaccination, while 89,220,341 people were administered the second dose of the vaccine. The third dose of vaccine was given to 1,203,846 health workers.
 
The government is targeting to vaccinate 208,265,720 people to achieve herd immunity in the country.
 
Meanwhile, the number of daily confirmed cases on November 21 reached 314, a 99.46-percent decrease, from the peak of 56,757 daily cases on July 15. Active cases as of November 21 were recorded at 8,126, a 98.59-percent decrease from its peak of 574,135 active cases on July 24.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesians Urged to Help Protect Geoparks

Indonesians Urged to Help Protect Geoparks

English
geopark
Govt to Make Improvements to Mandalika Circuit for MotoGP: Minister

Govt to Make Improvements to Mandalika Circuit for MotoGP: Minister

English
mandalika circuit
Indonesia's Marine Products Displayed at 2020 Dubai Expo

Indonesia's Marine Products Displayed at 2020 Dubai Expo

English
Dubai Expo 2020
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
5 Orang Tewas dalam Tabrakan Disengaja ke Parade Natal di AS
Internasional

5 Orang Tewas dalam Tabrakan Disengaja ke Parade Natal di AS

Tak Perlu Khawatir <i>Tapering</i> di AS, Ini Dampak Positifnya bagi RI
Ekonomi

Tak Perlu Khawatir Tapering di AS, Ini Dampak Positifnya bagi RI

Bio Farma-Sinovac Uji Efikasi Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Januari 2022
Nasional

Bio Farma-Sinovac Uji Efikasi Vaksin Booster Januari 2022

Presiden FIFA Jamin Semua Orang Bisa Datangi Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

Presiden FIFA Jamin Semua Orang Bisa Datangi Piala Dunia Qatar

Putri Sule Menangis Adik Tirinya Hidup Susah Tinggal di Rumah Gubuk
Hiburan

Putri Sule Menangis Adik Tirinya Hidup Susah Tinggal di Rumah Gubuk

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Fulbright Dibuka hingga 15 Februari 2022, Cek Pilihan Programnya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Fulbright Dibuka hingga 15 Februari 2022, Cek Pilihan Programnya

Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!
Teknologi

Laga Grand Final PUBG Mobile di METROFEST Cup 2021 Dimulai!

Bikin Tepok Jidat, <i>Usher</i> Seksi Beberkan Modus Nakal Pengunjung GIIAS
Otomotif

Bikin Tepok Jidat, Usher Seksi Beberkan Modus Nakal Pengunjung GIIAS

Pertama di Indonesia, Jembatan Gantung Kaca Ada di Kawasan Bromo
Properti

Pertama di Indonesia, Jembatan Gantung Kaca Ada di Kawasan Bromo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!