English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
There are 708 male patients and 777 female patients.
There are 708 male patients and 777 female patients.

1,485 People Undergoing Self-Isolation at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 30 November 2021 13:27
Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,485 on Tuesday morning.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number declined by 77 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,485," said the official in a written statement this morning.
 
"There are 708 male patients and 777 female patients," he stated.
 
Meanwhile, some 173 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital declined by 7 from 180.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Mount Rinjani Trekking Route Closed until March 2022

Mount Rinjani Trekking Route Closed until March 2022

English
west nusa tenggara
IOM Scaling Up Aid for Refugees, Migrants Stranded in Belarus

IOM Scaling Up Aid for Refugees, Migrants Stranded in Belarus

English
europe
EU Delegation Visit Bali, Discuss IEU-CEPA Negotiations

EU Delegation Visit Bali, Discuss IEU-CEPA Negotiations

English
europe
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo
Otomotif

Body Kit Sapphire untuk Toyota Kijang Innova, Asli Arek Suroboyo

Sri Mulyani Beberkan Upaya Pemerintah Dorong Investasi dan Produksi Migas
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Beberkan Upaya Pemerintah Dorong Investasi dan Produksi Migas

Jokowi Resmikan Bendungan Trenggalek dan Gongseng di Jatim
Nasional

Jokowi Resmikan Bendungan Trenggalek dan Gongseng di Jatim

Barbados Resmi Jadi Republik, Ratu Elizabeth II Sampaikan Pesan Hangat
Internasional

Barbados Resmi Jadi Republik, Ratu Elizabeth II Sampaikan Pesan Hangat

Minat Kuliah di Yogyakarta? Cek Dulu Daftar Lengkap PTS Beserta Akreditasinya
Pendidikan

Minat Kuliah di Yogyakarta? Cek Dulu Daftar Lengkap PTS Beserta Akreditasinya

Hasil Undian Fase Grup BWF World Tour Finals 2021
Olahraga

Hasil Undian Fase Grup BWF World Tour Finals 2021

Cokelat dan Astrid Berharap Medcom jadi Suar Media yang Membangun Indonesia
Hiburan

Cokelat dan Astrid Berharap Medcom jadi Suar Media yang Membangun Indonesia

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global
Teknologi

Huawei Health Lab ke-3 Dibangun, Pasang Standar Global

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!