Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

Jakarta: The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) pointed to the relatively low rate of COVID-19 transmission in schools in several areas following the government's go-ahead to conduct face-to-face learning."The number of schools that have begun to conduct face-to-face learning reaches 46,580. Meanwhile, the number of reports related to COVID-19 transmission in educational units is relatively low, which is 2.8 percent, or 1,296 (reports)," director general of early childhood education, primary education, and secondary education at Kemendikbudristek, Jumeri, stated here, Thursday.Jumeri called to strictly apply protocols to prevent the risk of COVID-19 clusters surfacing in schools. If a COVID-19 cluster is found in a school, then it would be closed again."It has been clearly and strictly regulated in the joint ministerial decree (SKB) of four ministers that the government will close the school; halt face-to-face learning; and conduct testing, tracing, and treatment if a COVID-19 case cluster is found," he remarked.The Indonesian government also understands the diverse conditions of each school and region in Indonesia, which makes it impossible to generalize. Schools will nonetheless do their best to serve students to be able to follow the most suitable learning model, whether it is through face-to-face learning or the online learning medium."Children can continue their learning from home if their parents are not sure and have not yet given permission to partake in face-to-face learning. I emphasize that there is no punishment and discrimination against children learning from home," he stated.Jumeri is optimistic that effective collaboration between teachers, principals, school committees, school superintendents, and parents would enable optimal and successful implementation of face-to-face learning at schools.(WAH)