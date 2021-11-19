Indonesia to Build 30 Nursery Centers to Support Environmental Conservation

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to build 30 nursery centers across Indonesia in the next three years.
This program is intended to produce various plants, such as teak, eucalyptus, and mahogany, which are capable of protecting and improving the environment.
As a pilot project, the Indonesian government has built a Rumpin Modern Nursery in Bogor Regency, West Java.
According to the President, this pilot project is considered a success.
"We will do it again," said Jokowi while reviewing the Rumpin Modern Nursery, Friday, November 19, 2021.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Rumpin Modern Nursery, Bogor Regency, West Java on Friday morning.
The Head of State invited a number of foreign ambassadors to join this activity.
British Ambassador Owen Jenkins, United States Ambassador Sung Yong Kim, Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay, European Union Ambassador Vincent Piket, and World Bank Country Director Satu Kahkonen, participated in this working visit