English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:KLHK)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:KLHK)

Indonesia to Build 30 Nursery Centers to Support Environmental Conservation

English environment president joko widodo west java
Andhika Prasetyo • 19 November 2021 14:45
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to build 30 nursery centers across Indonesia in the next three years. 
 
This program is intended to produce various plants, such as teak, eucalyptus, and mahogany, which are capable of protecting and improving the environment.
 
As a pilot project, the Indonesian government has built a Rumpin Modern Nursery in Bogor Regency, West Java. 
 
According to the President, this pilot project is considered a success.
 
"We will do it again," said Jokowi while reviewing the Rumpin Modern Nursery, Friday, November 19, 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Rumpin Modern Nursery, Bogor Regency, West Java on Friday morning. 
 
The Head of State invited a number of foreign ambassadors to join this activity.
 
British Ambassador Owen Jenkins, United States Ambassador Sung Yong Kim, Canadian Ambassador Cameron MacKay, European Union Ambassador Vincent Piket, and World Bank Country Director Satu Kahkonen, participated in this working visit
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNRWA Concerned by Killing of Palestine Refugee Child

UNRWA Concerned by Killing of Palestine Refugee Child

English
united nations
WFP, USAID Cooperate to Support Entrepreneurs in South Sudan

WFP, USAID Cooperate to Support Entrepreneurs in South Sudan

English
united nations
President Jokowi, Foreign Ambassadors Visit Rumpin Nursery Center in Borgor

President Jokowi, Foreign Ambassadors Visit Rumpin Nursery Center in Borgor

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jangan Ada Korupsi, Sri Mulyani Minta Pajak Tidak Ribet
Ekonomi

Jangan Ada Korupsi, Sri Mulyani Minta Pajak Tidak Ribet

New Mitsubishi Xpander Banyak Improvisasi Performa & Kenyamanan
Otomotif

New Mitsubishi Xpander Banyak Improvisasi Performa & Kenyamanan

Brendan Rodgers: Tidak Sopan Bertanya soal Isu Menggantikan Solskjaer
Olahraga

Brendan Rodgers: Tidak Sopan Bertanya soal Isu Menggantikan Solskjaer

BMKG: Waspada Banjir Rob di Pesisir Utara Laut Jawa!
Nasional

BMKG: Waspada Banjir Rob di Pesisir Utara Laut Jawa!

Kekerasan di Sekolah Terus Berulang, JPPI: Penanganan dari Pemerintah Lamban
Pendidikan

Kekerasan di Sekolah Terus Berulang, JPPI: Penanganan dari Pemerintah Lamban

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram
Teknologi

Ini Cara Kembangkan Bisnis Online Pakai Telegram

AS Pertimbangkan Boikot Diplomatik Olimpiade Beijing
Internasional

AS Pertimbangkan Boikot Diplomatik Olimpiade Beijing

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis
Hiburan

Teaser Pertama Kisah Skandal Seks Pamela Anderson dan Tommy Lee Dirilis

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo
Properti

Rumah Terakhir Elon Musk Akhirnya Terjual, Harganya Bikin Melongo

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!