US Consulate in Medan to Build New Office

Jakarta: The United States (US) Consulate in Medan will soon build a new office in the city of Medan.
On November 17, the US Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Y. Kim, opened a soft launch event to kick off the construction of the New Consulate Compound in Medan.
The event was attended by Expert Staff to the Governor of North Sumatra on Economy, Finance, Development, Assets, and Natural Resources, H. Agus Tripriyono, Deputy Mayor of Medan Aulia Rachman and US Consul for Sumatra Gordon Church.
"This development is a manifestation of the United States-Indonesian partnership in Sumatra and an effort to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. I thank the Governor, the Mayor, and other parties who have supported us so far in the process of buying land and preparing for building construction," US Ambassador Kim said in a press release on Thursday.
The New Consulate Compound is expected to be completed within the next three to four years.
"This building is not just a new office for us but a symbol of the United States’ commitment to Indonesia, especially in Sumatra. I look forward to building this compound, to building closer and stronger ties with Indonesia, and to face the challenges that will come together," US Consul Church said.