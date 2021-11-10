English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Leads National Heroes Ceremony

English jakarta president joko widodo vice president maruf amin
Antara • 10 November 2021 17:17
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led a ceremony to pay tribute to fallen heroes at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, South Jakarta, here on Wednesday, coinciding with National Heroes Day.
 
President Jokowi, wearing a formal dark suit, arrived at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, in the company of Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, as broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday.
 
Jokowi, as the ceremony inspector, led the ceremony that began at around 8 a.m. local time.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The ceremony was held with the implementation of strict health protocols.
 
Several ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet that attended the ceremony comprised Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini and Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.
 
The ceremony started after President Jokowi received a report from the ceremony commander.
 
Participants at the ceremony paid tribute to the fallen heroes followed by a salute of weapons.
 
The ceremony participants then recalled the battle of November 10, 1945 occurring  in Surabaya, East Java Province, marked by the sound of sirens.
 
The president thereafter led the procession of a moment of silence to honor the heroes.
 
"To commemorate the services of the nation's heroes and warriors, a moment of silence has begun," President Jokowi stated.
 
President Jokowi then laid a wreath at a monument in the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery.
 
The national ceremony to pay tribute to the fallen heroes was continued with a prayer for the heroes, led by the Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas and a gun salute.
 
President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin departed from the ceremony venue as the event concluded.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ready to Collaborate on Dieng Geopark: Wonosobo Regent

Ready to Collaborate on Dieng Geopark: Wonosobo Regent

English
central java
House Renovation Completed before World Superbike Event in Mandalika: Ministry

House Renovation Completed before World Superbike Event in Mandalika: Ministry

English
mandalika circuit
Hope Red and White COVID-19 Vaccine Production Commences in 2022: Health Minister

Hope Red and White COVID-19 Vaccine Production Commences in 2022: Health Minister

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Malaysia Berharap Dilibatkan dalam Pembangunan di Kalimantan
Nasional

Malaysia Berharap Dilibatkan dalam Pembangunan di Kalimantan

Menorehkan Prestasi di WEC 2021, IMI: Sean Gelael Pahlawan Motorsport Indonesia!
Olahraga

Menorehkan Prestasi di WEC 2021, IMI: Sean Gelael Pahlawan Motorsport Indonesia!

Sepi Penumpang, Bos Garuda Masih Dipaksa Buka Rute Penerbangan
Ekonomi

Sepi Penumpang, Bos Garuda Masih Dipaksa Buka Rute Penerbangan

Komisi X dan Kemendikbudristek Sepakat Revisi 3 Undang-undang di 2022
Pendidikan

Komisi X dan Kemendikbudristek Sepakat Revisi 3 Undang-undang di 2022

Ada Chipset Samsung Exynos Baru pada 19 November
Teknologi

Ada Chipset Samsung Exynos Baru pada 19 November

CEO Pfizer Labeli Penyebar Misinformasi Vaksin Covid-19 sebagai 'Kriminal'
Internasional

CEO Pfizer Labeli Penyebar Misinformasi Vaksin Covid-19 sebagai 'Kriminal'

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons
Hiburan

Banjir Petisi Kim Seon Ho Balik ke 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, Produser Merespons

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz
Otomotif

Laksana Bangun Bus Anti-Covid, Pakai Sasis Terbaru Mercede-Benz

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?
Properti

Beli Rumah Mirip Kastil Berhadiah Naga, Tertarik?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!