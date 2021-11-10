Jokowi Leads National Heroes Ceremony

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) led a ceremony to pay tribute to fallen heroes at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, South Jakarta, here on Wednesday, coinciding with National Heroes Day.
President Jokowi, wearing a formal dark suit, arrived at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery, in the company of Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, as broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday.
Jokowi, as the ceremony inspector, led the ceremony that began at around 8 a.m. local time.
The ceremony was held with the implementation of strict health protocols.
Several ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet that attended the ceremony comprised Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini and Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.
The ceremony started after President Jokowi received a report from the ceremony commander.
Participants at the ceremony paid tribute to the fallen heroes followed by a salute of weapons.
The ceremony participants then recalled the battle of November 10, 1945 occurring in Surabaya, East Java Province, marked by the sound of sirens.
The president thereafter led the procession of a moment of silence to honor the heroes.
"To commemorate the services of the nation's heroes and warriors, a moment of silence has begun," President Jokowi stated.
President Jokowi then laid a wreath at a monument in the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery.
The national ceremony to pay tribute to the fallen heroes was continued with a prayer for the heroes, led by the Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas and a gun salute.
President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin departed from the ceremony venue as the event concluded.