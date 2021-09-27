English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Papua Police Confirms Yahukimo-Based Armed Group Leader Dead

English terrorism military papua province
Antara • 27 September 2021 20:19
Jayapura: Senaf Soll, alias Ananias Yaluka, who joined an armed Papuan separatist terrorist group in Yahukimo District, Papua Province, died at around 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to a police officer.
 
Director of the Papua Police Criminal Investigation Department Senior Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani confirmed Soll's death on Monday morning.
 
"A report of his death is reliable. The Yahukimo police precinct handles the deceased, and it is not known yet where the deceased will be buried," he told ANTARA in Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province.

Known as one of the leaders of the armed group operating in Dekai, Yahukimo District, Soll died following intensive medical treatment at the Bhayangkara Police Hospital.
 
Soll, who left the Indonesian military to join the armed group, was apprehended by the Nemangkawi Task Force at the Dekai-based West Papua National Committee (KNPB) office on September 1, 2021.
 
Soll was fired from the army in 2019 after the Jayapura military court found him guilty of involvement in an illegal trade of firearms and ammunition in Mimika District, Papua Province.
 
Prior to his dismissal, Soll was a 2nd private soldier of the 754/ENK Infantry Battalion. After joining the armed separatist terrorist group, Soll was involved in a series of criminal offenses.
 
Soll's criminal records indicate his involvement in setting ablaze an automatic teller machine of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) and killing two innocent civilians: Hendry Jovinsky and Muhammad Toyib.
 
His notorious armed group had also gotten involved in several deadly assaults on army personnel.
 
Papua has been reeling from armed violence over the past few years.
 
On August 22, 2021, the Tenius Gwijangge-led terrorist group launched a deadly attack on several construction workers of PT Indo Mulia Baru involved in erecting a bridge over Brazza River in Yahukimo.
 
Two workers, identified as Rionaldo Ratu Roma and Dedi Imam Pamungkas, died in the attack.
 
The attackers also set ablaze their bodies and a pick-up truck, according to Faisal Rahmadani.
 
Members of the terrorist group also attacked several personnel from the Indonesian Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob) unit when they went to the site of the shooting to retrieve the bodies of the deceased workers, he had stated earlier. 
 
(WAH)
