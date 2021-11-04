English  
The Indonesian government recorded 628 covid-19 cases today.

Over 76.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 November 2021 17:12
Jakarta: 858,560 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 76,687,750, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
 
Meanwhile, 876,343 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 122,852,096.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people across the archipelago.
 
The Indonesian government recorded 628 covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,246,802.
 
From Wednesday noon until Thursday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 837 to 4,091,938.
 
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 19 to 143,500.
 
(WAH)
