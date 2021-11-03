Nearly 76 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Jakarta: 1,023,523 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 75,829,190, according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
Meanwhile, 1,087,906 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 121,975,753.
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people across the archipelago.
The Indonesian government today recorded 801 covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,246,174.
From Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 814 to 4,091,101.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 24 to 143,481.