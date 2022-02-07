English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccination at the Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmizi (Photo: medcom.id)
The spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccination at the Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmizi (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Patient Count in Indonesia's Hospitals is Still Low: Health Ministry

English health covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 patients
Antara • 07 February 2022 14:02
Jakarta: The Ministry of Health reported that despite a surge in daily cases, the number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals was still relatively low.
 
In a written statement received here on Sunday, nationally, the number of COVID-19 patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals reaches 18,966. Hence, the bed occupancy rate (BOR) in hospitals has only reached 23.35 percent out of the 81,235 available beds for COVID-19 patients.
 
The spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccination at the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, confirmed that currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was still low and those in hospitals tend to have mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“The daily addition of confirmed cases tends to be high. However, the public should not be focused on that number and should not panic because most of the symptoms shown by patients are mild or no symptoms at all, and the treatment duration is also shorter when compared to other variant cases," she explained.
 
Tarmizi admitted that Indonesia would potentially experience a spike in COVID-19 cases in the subsequent two to three weeks. To this end, she highlighted the importance of the community understanding the fact that the Omicron variant was more transmissible, though cases of illness and death due to this variant are low.
 
"Hence, hospitals should be prioritized for patients who truly need treatment, specifically those with moderate to critical conditions," she added.
 
The Ministry of Health appealed to people that tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms to isolate at home or isolation centers by utilizing telemedicine services or reporting to the nearest community health center.
 
"This is especially for those, who do not have chronic comorbidities or those who are not older adults. If people comply with this appeal, in accordance with the Health Ministry's regulation, our hospital occupancy rate could be reduced by 60-70 percent," she noted.
 
Moreover, she appealed to the community to comply with the health protocols and remain alert to the virus.
 
The spokesperson pressed for currently suppressing the number of COVID-19 cases by implementing strict health protocols and restricting the people's mobility.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BPOM Issues Clinical Trial Permit for Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine

BPOM Issues Clinical Trial Permit for Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine

English
covid-19
Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 26,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

Indonesia Records 26,121 New COVID-19 Cases, 82 Deaths

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Torres Jadi Penentu Kemenangan Borneo atas PS Tira-Persikabo
Olahraga

Torres Jadi Penentu Kemenangan Borneo atas PS Tira-Persikabo

Indonesia Kembali Diprediksi Masuk sebagai Negara Berpendapatan Menengah Atas
Ekonomi

Indonesia Kembali Diprediksi Masuk sebagai Negara Berpendapatan Menengah Atas

131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari
Nasional

131,1 Juta Warga Tuntas Divaksinasi Lengkap per 7 Februari

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!
Otomotif

Resmi, IIMS 2022 Diundur!

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih
Pendidikan

Begini Tahap Uji Klinik Vaksin Merah Putih

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa
Internasional

Mulai 21 Februari, Australia Buka Perbatasan untuk Semua Pemegang Visa

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu
Hiburan

Ayahnya Kalah Pertandingan Ping Pong, Dukungan Anak Desta Bikin Terharu

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret
Teknologi

Apple Berencana Ungkap iPhone SE 5G Bulan Maret

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!