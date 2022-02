4,295 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: As many as 4,295 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex was down by 72 compared to the previous day."The number stands at 4,295 today," the spokesman said here on Wednesday.Meanwhile, some 4,970 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 156 from 4.814