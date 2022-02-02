English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number was down by 72 compared to the previous day. (Photo: MI/Susanto)
The number was down by 72 compared to the previous day. (Photo: MI/Susanto)

4,295 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 02 February 2022 12:38
Jakarta: As many as 4,295 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex was down by 72 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number stands at 4,295 today," the spokesman said here on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, some 4,970 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 156 from 4.814

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Continues to Expand: IHS Markit

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Continues to Expand: IHS Markit

English
manufacturing
Impact of Prolonged Drought in Ethiopia is Devastating: UN Agency

Impact of Prolonged Drought in Ethiopia is Devastating: UN Agency

English
Ethiopia
Indonesia Urges Myanmar Military to Swiftly Implement 5 Point Consensus

Indonesia Urges Myanmar Military to Swiftly Implement 5 Point Consensus

English
asean
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Mobilitas Penduduk di Januari Sedikit Menurun
Ekonomi

Kasus Covid-19 Naik, Mobilitas Penduduk di Januari Sedikit Menurun

Setelah Dihantam Erupsi Gunung, Tonga Kini Hadapi Lockdown Covid-19
Internasional

Setelah Dihantam Erupsi Gunung, Tonga Kini Hadapi Lockdown Covid-19

9 Anggota dan 80 Pegawai DPR Positif Covid-19, <i>Tracing</i> Digencarkan
Nasional

9 Anggota dan 80 Pegawai DPR Positif Covid-19, Tracing Digencarkan

Lowongan Kerja BUMN Nindya Karya, Batas Pendaftaran Hingga 4 Februari
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja BUMN Nindya Karya, Batas Pendaftaran Hingga 4 Februari

Jadwal Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Persib dan PSIS vs Persebaya
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga 1 Hari Ini: PSM vs Persib dan PSIS vs Persebaya

All New Honda Vario 160, Meluncur dengan Banderol Mulai Rp25 Jutaan
Otomotif

All New Honda Vario 160, Meluncur dengan Banderol Mulai Rp25 Jutaan

Enggan Jual Karya NFT, Kanye West: Saya Bikin Musik untuk Dunia Nyata
Hiburan

Enggan Jual Karya NFT, Kanye West: Saya Bikin Musik untuk Dunia Nyata

Gamer, Steam Juga Rayakan Tahun Baru Imlek lewat Diskon Game
Teknologi

Gamer, Steam Juga Rayakan Tahun Baru Imlek lewat Diskon Game

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?
Properti

Properti Kota Bogor Diincar Kalangan Atas Tahun Lalu, Kenapa?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!