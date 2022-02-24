English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Reviews Vaccination Activities in 11 Industrial Estates

English covid-19 vaccine covid-19 vaccine president joko widodo
Antara • 24 February 2022 18:12
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed the administration of the third COVID-19 vaccine doses in 11 industrial estates across the country, both in person and through video conference, on Thursday.
 
"I am very pleased since the implementation of the third dose vaccination, or booster vaccine, has been started at various industrial estates," he remarked while directly reviewing the implementation of vaccination at PT Komatsu, Jakarta.
 
Jokowi expects that vaccination will curb the transmission of the virus among employees, and thus, the productivity of the sector will not be disrupted by the pandemic.

"Hence, we are optimistic that the booster vaccination program would also be conducted in other industrial estates," he affirmed.
 
On the same occasion, the president also monitored the implementation of booster vaccination in several other industrial areas through video conference, such as the Kabil Industrial Estate in Batam City, Riau Islands Province.
 
In addition, the president was updated about the report from the Bontang Industrial Estate, Bontang City, East Kalimantan Province, which had administered a total of four thousand doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to employees and the community around the industrial area as of February 24, 2022.
 
The industrial estate, assisted by the state-run fertilizer manufacturer PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, targeted to administer 10 thousand vaccine doses.
 
Meanwhile, the industrial estate in Demak City, Central Java Province, confirmed to have held a mass vaccination program for 400 tenant employees, managers, and members of the surrounding community on February 24, 2022.
 
On the same occasion, the recently established industrial estate also sought President Jokowi’s assistance for the provision of raw water supply for the industrial area.
 
Furthermore, PT HM Sampoerna in the Surabaya Industrial Estate, East Java Province, informed the president that the company had administered a total of 65 thousand vaccine doses to its employees.
 
In addition, the enterprises lauded Jokowi and his staff for their continued support to the industrial sector to fulfil the domestic and export demand amid the pandemic.
 
Meanwhile, PT Sritex in Sukoharjo City, Central Java Province, confirmed to have given 50 thousand doses of the first and second vaccination. Currently, the corporation is providing booster vaccinations to 11 thousand employees that will be administered for the next 11 days.
 
After hearing the reports, President Jokowi emphasized that the government had given attention to the administration of booster vaccination for those in the industry sector to ensure the manufacturing activities ran well to meet the export requirements. 
 
(WAH)
