Over 154.3 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, 225,881 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 194,785,493.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 4,699 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,967,182.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 20,888 to 5,609,945.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 154 to 153,892.