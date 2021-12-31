English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
It will be the second New Year's Eve in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be the second New Year's Eve in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesians Encouraged to Stay at Home on New Year's Eve

English covid-19 pandemic Christmas and New Year celebrations police
Deny Irwanto • 31 December 2021 15:59
Makassar: National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has urged the public not to do activities outside their homes on New Year's Eve. 
 
"We urge the public to avoid the celebrations that are usually held at the end of this year," said Sigit while reviewing mass vaccinations at the Celebes Convention Center, Makassar, South Sulawesi on Friday, December 31, 2021. .
 
"It is better to gather with family at home, not to gather outside the house," said Sigit.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to spend New Year's Eve at the Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province. 
 
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the President will not hold special events or receive guests on New Year's Eve.
 
"In Bogor. There is no special agenda," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said here, Friday, December 31, 2021.
 
It will be the second New Year's Eve in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi to Spend New Year's Eve at Bogor Palace

President Jokowi to Spend New Year's Eve at Bogor Palace

English
president joko widodo
INKA Exports 262 Flat Wagons to New Zealand

INKA Exports 262 Flat Wagons to New Zealand

English
New Zealand
Biden Congratulates Boric on Chile Election Victory

Biden Congratulates Boric on Chile Election Victory

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Perjanjian RCEP Bakal Perluas Pasar bagi Produk RI
Ekonomi

Perjanjian RCEP Bakal Perluas Pasar bagi Produk RI

Presiden Bakal Habiskan Malam Tahun Baru di Istana Bogor
Nasional

Presiden Bakal Habiskan Malam Tahun Baru di Istana Bogor

Kaleidoskop Otomotif 2021: PPnBM DTP Sampai Pajak Berdasarkan Emisi Kendaraan
Otomotif

Kaleidoskop Otomotif 2021: PPnBM DTP Sampai Pajak Berdasarkan Emisi Kendaraan

Sejumlah Kebijakan Kemendikbudristek di 2021 Dinilai Tergesa-gesa dan Berujung Polemik
Pendidikan

Sejumlah Kebijakan Kemendikbudristek di 2021 Dinilai Tergesa-gesa dan Berujung Polemik

Periskop Olahraga 2022: Balapan MotoGP Mandalika, Formula E hingga Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Periskop Olahraga 2022: Balapan MotoGP Mandalika, Formula E hingga Piala Dunia 2022

Mulai Januari, Perangkat Bersistem Operasi BlackBerry Mati
Teknologi

Mulai Januari, Perangkat Bersistem Operasi BlackBerry Mati

Artis CA Ditangkap Polisi Terkait Prostitusi
Hiburan

Artis CA Ditangkap Polisi Terkait Prostitusi

Afrika Selatan Lewati Puncak Kasus Varian Omicron
Internasional

Afrika Selatan Lewati Puncak Kasus Varian Omicron

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!