Makassar: National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has urged the public not to do activities outside their homes on New Year's Eve.
"We urge the public to avoid the celebrations that are usually held at the end of this year," said Sigit while reviewing mass vaccinations at the Celebes Convention Center, Makassar, South Sulawesi on Friday, December 31, 2021. .
"It is better to gather with family at home, not to gather outside the house," said Sigit.
Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to spend New Year's Eve at the Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province.
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the President will not hold special events or receive guests on New Year's Eve.
"In Bogor. There is no special agenda," Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said here, Friday, December 31, 2021.
It will be the second New Year's Eve in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.